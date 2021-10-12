checkAd

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced two key executive leadership positions, as Holly May was appointed Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and Anita Allemand was appointed Chief Transformation and Integration Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005662/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walgreens Boots Alliance!
Short
Basispreis 52,10€
Hebel 9,78
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 42,52€
Hebel 9,73
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Holly May, EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance (Photo: Business Wire)

Holly May, EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance (Photo: Business Wire)

Both May and Allemand will report to WBA CEO, Roz Brewer, as members of her leadership team.

“Holly and Anita are both strong and proven leaders joining us at a pivotal, exciting time, and I’m pleased to welcome them to the WBA family,” Brewer said. “Holly brings a wealth of global human resources experience and will play a critical role in activating our purpose, vision and values as part of our new culture. And as we further innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and patients, Anita’s leadership, pharmacy expertise and passion for healthcare innovation will be instrumental in accelerating our strategies to serve as a neighborhood health destination.”

Holly May

May joins WBA as EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and will be responsible for the strategy and direction of innovative global HR programs, policies and practices that support WBA’s business goals and initiatives, and for ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all team members. This includes providing leadership for organizational design and effectiveness, talent management and acquisition, total rewards, DE&I, global mobility and other programs.

Most recently, May served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Abercrombie & Fitch Co., managing all aspects of HR and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts across the company. She previously worked for Starbucks as Senior Vice President of Global Total Rewards and Service Delivery, responsible for consulting with the company’s Board of Directors and executive leadership team on the strategic direction of Starbucks’ global compensation and benefits portfolio. She also had oversight of a variety of functions, leading HR transformation, executive performance management, policy, governance and other areas.

Seite 1 von 3
Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced two key executive leadership positions, as Holly May was appointed Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and Anita Allemand was appointed Chief Transformation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through Collaboration with Vitamin Angels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler for Everyday Use
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21 Walgreens Boots Alliance Releases Second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
24.09.21Walgreens Announces Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Now Available Nationwide for Eligible Individuals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes Majority Investment in Shields Health Solutions, Expanding Position in Fast-Growing Specialty Pharmacy Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Diese 4 Dow-Aktien können sich in 7 Jahren (oder weniger) verdoppeln
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.09.21Walgreens Announces New Bonuses and Rewards to Further Support and Recognize Team Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Conference for October 14, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten