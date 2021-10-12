Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced two key executive leadership positions, as Holly May was appointed Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and Anita Allemand was appointed Chief Transformation and Integration Officer.

Holly May, EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance (Photo: Business Wire)

Both May and Allemand will report to WBA CEO, Roz Brewer, as members of her leadership team.

“Holly and Anita are both strong and proven leaders joining us at a pivotal, exciting time, and I’m pleased to welcome them to the WBA family,” Brewer said. “Holly brings a wealth of global human resources experience and will play a critical role in activating our purpose, vision and values as part of our new culture. And as we further innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and patients, Anita’s leadership, pharmacy expertise and passion for healthcare innovation will be instrumental in accelerating our strategies to serve as a neighborhood health destination.”

Holly May

May joins WBA as EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, and will be responsible for the strategy and direction of innovative global HR programs, policies and practices that support WBA’s business goals and initiatives, and for ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all team members. This includes providing leadership for organizational design and effectiveness, talent management and acquisition, total rewards, DE&I, global mobility and other programs.

Most recently, May served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Abercrombie & Fitch Co., managing all aspects of HR and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts across the company. She previously worked for Starbucks as Senior Vice President of Global Total Rewards and Service Delivery, responsible for consulting with the company’s Board of Directors and executive leadership team on the strategic direction of Starbucks’ global compensation and benefits portfolio. She also had oversight of a variety of functions, leading HR transformation, executive performance management, policy, governance and other areas.