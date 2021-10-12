checkAd

Welcome to the Gigabit Fixed Wireless Era Introducing the A6 Wi-Fi 6E Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Point Solution from Mimosa by Airspan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:10  |  13   |   |   

Mimosa by Airspan, a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) today introduced its new A6 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax access point platform, the first gigabit-speed fixed wireless access (FWA) point-to-multipoint (PTMP) solution that improves performance, scaling and reliability, featuring up to 7 Gbps throughput for outdoor broadband networks and 5G backhaul infrastructure. This launch, which also features the C6x Wi-Fi 6E radio, is a new Airspan milestone, providing fiber-like speeds for wireless internet service providers (WISPs) and FWA networks to bring the Internet to unconnected areas, as the demand for high-speed internet connectivity is greater than it has ever been.

In addition to the super-fast, fiber-like speeds, the new products feature:

  • The first and only Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform built exclusively for the larger 160 MHz channels in the expanded 5 GHz band and upcoming 6 GHz band, recently approved by the FCC. Operating from 5.150 GHz to 6.425 GHz.
  • The A6 can support more than 200 subscribers – a 4X increase
  • The corresponding C6x radio is capable of subscriber speeds of up to 1.75 Gbps, a major milestone
  • The first and only FWA platform with SFP+ and dual fiber port switching
  • The lowest latency platform: OFDMA AP scheduled uplink frequency map allows simultaneous subscriber transmission, enabling a greater than 4X latency reduction over 802.11ac products -- 1 millisecond in Wi-Fi mode, 5 milliseconds in TDMA mode
  • The only FWA solution with in-channel noise isolation and interference management. Wi-Fi 6E offers superior noise cancellation

The 6 Series is based on new Wi-Fi 6E technology using 1024 QAM, OFDMA, channel bonding, MU-MIMO and beamforming technologies. The A6’s feature-rich solution delivers significant leaps in reliability and performance, making the unlicensed spectrum band even more scalable for ISPs to use than ever before. The A6 also eases the path for 5G network densification using CBRS spectrum.

“Our new 6 Series FWA solutions introduce a new generation of high-performing fixed wireless technologies to take PTMP performance to a new level, and is another example of Airspan’s innovation and technology leadership,” said Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom. “Airspan’s latest technology leverages commercial WiFi 6E chips and spectrum for gigabit broadband applications. With the importance of gigabit speeds in major government-funded programs like RDOF, the 6 Series provides WISPS, ISPs and mobile network operators the ability to deliver network performance with fiber speeds, at a vastly lower cost than fiber.”

The 6 Series equipment is currently being tested by customers.

For more information on Mimosa by Airspan’s gigabit fixed wireless portfolio, visit www.mimosa.co.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Welcome to the Gigabit Fixed Wireless Era Introducing the A6 Wi-Fi 6E Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Point Solution from Mimosa by Airspan Mimosa by Airspan, a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) today introduced its new A6 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax access point platform, the first gigabit-speed fixed wireless access (FWA) point-to-multipoint (PTMP) solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...