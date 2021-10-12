checkAd

Energy Focus Releases Independent Microbiological Performance Test Report Validating the Efficacy of Its nUVo UVC Air Disinfectors

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, including its UV by Energy Focus series of Virus-Targeted UVC Air Disinfectors, received an independent, third-party Microbial Reduction Rate Test Report on the efficacy for nUVo Tower and nUVo Traveler from one of the largest independent testing labs in the world and a total quality assurance provider that the Company commissioned.

According to the report, both nUVo Tower and nUVo Traveler portable and personal UVC air disinfectors have been shown in independent testing to achieve a microbial reduction of airborne virus, bacteria and mold of between 94.1% and 99.9% in 30 minutes (nUVo Tower in 1,000 cubic feet of space: mold- 98.3%, bacteria- 97.8%, virus- 94.1%; nUVo Traveler in 100 cubic feet of space: mold- 99.9%, bacteria- 94.3%, virus- 94.1%).

“This independent test report confirms the high efficacy of our nUVo products, and we welcome all of our stakeholders to review it,” said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, Inc. “nUVo Tower and Traveler are each designed to be safe, powerful and filter-free for both consumer and commercial applications. We look forward to bringing them to people worldwide that are actively seeking safer spaces—wherever they are and wherever they go—as life after the pandemic inches towards the new normal and environmental hygiene is considered an imperative condition for people to come together.”

Greg Galluccio, Senior VP of Product Management and Engineering at Energy Focus said, “We strive to bring the latest technological innovations to our customers, including two of the most pioneering, powerful virus-targeted UVC air disinfectors on the market. This testing is an exciting validation of our team’s dedication to delivering peace of mind by improving indoor air quality through the utilization of these portable and personal airborne pathogen disinfectors.”

The Company expects to start selling and delivering nUVo Tower and nUVo Traveler in November 2021. For additional information regarding nUVo products and to register to receive eMail notifications when products are available for purchase, please visit www.nUVo.us.

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfector (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UV by Energy Focus technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

