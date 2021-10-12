Cinedigm Conjures Up Killer NFT Series

Leading Horror Artists to Create One-Of-A-Kind Horror Trading Cards: Bloody Disgusting "Blood Packs"Timed to the Upcoming Launch of the Re-Branded Streaming Service ScreamboxLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company will be releasing a killer series of horror-based NFT-based trading cards branded as Bloody Disgusting Blood Packs . In association with The Dark Art Emporium, Cinedigm has commissioned well-established horror artists, such as Luke Chueh, Chet Zar, Rick Dienzo, Wes Benscoter, Jeremy Cross and Jim Evans (also known as T.A.Z.) to create original paintings based on their favorite death scenes from iconic horror movies. These first 13 cards which will utilize a distinctive horror and gore aesthetic will constitute the Gallery Edition of the "Kill Scenes" series. In celebration of the spooky season, for the 6 Nights, 6 Hours and 6 minutes prior to Halloween night, these 13 collectible NFTs will be sold at auction on an extremely limited-run basis.

During this time, Cinedigm will also offer an exclusive trading card from the Standard Edition series as a free "welcome gift" to new subscribers of the newly relaunched horror-based subscription service Screambox. New subscribers will receive one generative art-based Standard Edition NFT collectible trading card that has been specifically designed to generate a limited number of random unique variations. New subscribers to Screambox during the 6 Nights, 6 Hours and 6 minutes prior to Halloween night will receive a URL for the NFT marketplace where they will be able to redeem their free welcome gift. This highly collectible generative art will be created by the renowned Jim "T.A.Z." Evans, one of the leading artists in the poster medium.

The Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) movement has seen a massive increase in interest over the past twelve months. The tokens are unique digital files that are stored on the Ethereum blockchain which allows the verification, ownership and provenance of these digital files. Much of this excitement stems from the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and the rise in value of generative art and collectible NFTs.

"The acquisition of Bloody Disgusting and Screambox has placed us in a unique position to enter the market for horror-based entertainment as well as horror collectibles," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer. "The release of this initial Starter Pack of Bloody Disgusting trading cards is our first step into further exploiting our brands and expanding our business via an emerging new technology that allows us to monetize our assets in a compelling new way."