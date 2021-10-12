checkAd

Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Ownership Stake in Midnight Theatre

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 15:15  |  32   |   |   

Contemporary Variety Theater and Restaurant to Anchor $4.5 Billion Manhattan WestNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a state-of-the-art …

Contemporary Variety Theater and Restaurant to Anchor $4.5 Billion Manhattan West

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a state-of-the-art contemporary variety theater and restaurant experience in the heart of Manhattan. Dolphin will manage all aspects of publicity and marketing for the venue, as well as facilitate talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries. An anchor of Brookfield Properties' recently opened Manhattan West development, the Midnight Theatre is in the final stages of construction, and expects to open in Late Fall, 2021.

The Midnight Theatre features three distinct experiences for guests: the theatre itself; a separate pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf; and a ground-level café.

The Midnight Theatre will have a weekly schedule of performances and immersive experiences across music, comedy, Broadway, and narrative magic shows programmed at the 160-seat venue. Managed by veteran entertainment executive Warren Adcock, the contemporary variety theatre integrates state-of-the-art 270 degree projection mapped visuals into live performances, allowing for unprecedented intimacy between performers and guests. The Midnight Theatre also has built in live-stream capabilities, allowing for events inside the theatre to expand beyond into people's homes and corporate offices. The theatre will be available to host live streamed podcasts, comedy specials, music events, corporate keynote events, and more.

Hidden Leaf is the modern pan-Asian restaurant concept on the second floor of The Midnight Theatre space, led by Josh Cohen and Executive Chef Richard Kuo. The restaurant features a 75-seat dining room, 20 seat private dining room and a 40-seat lounge/bar area. Open for lunch and dinner, Hidden Leaf incorporates world-class food with interactive elements such as table-side prep, wine consignments, and memberships.

"The Midnight Theatre is the most exciting live venue concept we have seen in a very long time," states Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "A truly modern variety theatre, paired with a fantastic restaurant, is missing in the cultural landscape today. The combination absolutely plays to the broad relationships and marketing strengths of Dolphin, from all aspects of the entertainment industry and the culinary world. Warren and Josh deserve a ton of credit. And, the location is nothing short of phenomenal."

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Ownership Stake in Midnight Theatre Contemporary Variety Theater and Restaurant to Anchor $4.5 Billion Manhattan WestNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a state-of-the-art …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for September 2021
Openly Expands Midwest Reach, Brings its Homeowners Insurance to Kansas
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...