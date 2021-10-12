Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Ownership Stake in Midnight Theatre

Contemporary Variety Theater and Restaurant to Anchor $4.5 Billion Manhattan WestNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a state-of-the-art …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a state-of-the-art contemporary variety theater and restaurant experience in the heart of Manhattan. Dolphin will manage all aspects of publicity and marketing for the venue, as well as facilitate talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries. An anchor of Brookfield Properties' recently opened Manhattan West development, the Midnight Theatre is in the final stages of construction, and expects to open in Late Fall, 2021.

The Midnight Theatre will have a weekly schedule of performances and immersive experiences across music, comedy, Broadway, and narrative magic shows programmed at the 160-seat venue. Managed by veteran entertainment executive Warren Adcock, the contemporary variety theatre integrates state-of-the-art 270 degree projection mapped visuals into live performances, allowing for unprecedented intimacy between performers and guests. The Midnight Theatre also has built in live-stream capabilities, allowing for events inside the theatre to expand beyond into people's homes and corporate offices. The theatre will be available to host live streamed podcasts, comedy specials, music events, corporate keynote events, and more.

Hidden Leaf is the modern pan-Asian restaurant concept on the second floor of The Midnight Theatre space, led by Josh Cohen and Executive Chef Richard Kuo. The restaurant features a 75-seat dining room, 20 seat private dining room and a 40-seat lounge/bar area. Open for lunch and dinner, Hidden Leaf incorporates world-class food with interactive elements such as table-side prep, wine consignments, and memberships.

"The Midnight Theatre is the most exciting live venue concept we have seen in a very long time," states Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "A truly modern variety theatre, paired with a fantastic restaurant, is missing in the cultural landscape today. The combination absolutely plays to the broad relationships and marketing strengths of Dolphin, from all aspects of the entertainment industry and the culinary world. Warren and Josh deserve a ton of credit. And, the location is nothing short of phenomenal."