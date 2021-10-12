checkAd

Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV on Oct. 13th

Accesswire
REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Waqaas Al Siddiq is scheduled to present in-person at the Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV in-person on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET. Details are provided below.

Presentation Details:
What: Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV
When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST
Event Website: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Dr. Al Siddiq's presentation will outline its recent milestones including the development of Biokit, a bundled home-use set comprised of a digital thermometer, a pulse oximeter, and a blood pressure cuff remote cardiac monitoring solution, which integrates into the Biotricity ecosystem. As well as Biocare Cardiac - a personal, cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. In addition, Dr. Al Siddiq will discuss other milestones, product pipeline, ongoing strategy and other key highlights. Dr. Al Siddiq will also be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to our large community of analysts and investors. This year's Main Event will take place in person on October 12-14th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air. For those that cannot be with us in person, we hope you tune in here to listen to the company presentations.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

