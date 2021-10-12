checkAd

Dale Chihuly Glass in Bloom launches Virtual Experience of the exhibition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:15  |  21   |   |   

Available for free, the Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition will allow visitors from all over the world to appreciate the works of Chihuly

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major garden exhibition by Dale Chihuly, one of the world's most-renowned glass artists from Seattle, has introduced a Virtual Experience component that will allow people from all over the world to immerse in the kaleidoscopic and captivating world of Dale Chihuly. Having just come to a close on 3 October 2021, the Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition took place amidst the verdant tropical setting of Singapore's iconic Gardens by the Bay and presented visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience an extensive collection of the celebrated artist's works.

Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom

The exhibition was organised by Hustle & Bustle, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, venue partner Gardens by the Bay, automotive sponsor Porsche, and presented by title sponsors Bank of Singapore and OCBC Premier Private Client.

"I'm thrilled to show my work in such a dynamic location in Singapore," said Chihuly. "The natural world is an endless source for creativity, and it has been so inspiring to bring my work to life in this urban garden oasis." 

Dale Chihuly is an award-winning, multi-media artist known for his installations in museums, gardens, and public spaces around the world. For more than 50 years, he has pushed the boundaries of glass, reinventing natural and man-made environments with his experiments in light, space, and form.

Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom was the latest manifestation of the artist's practice as he reimagined the landscapes of Singapore's iconic Gardens by the Bay with 25 of his magnificent large-scale installations, as well as more than 80 pedestal sculptures and two-dimensional works. The works, which have been shipped directly from Seattle and installed on site, marked the first exhibition of its scale to be hosted at Gardens by the Bay, and made it the first garden in Asia to provide the verdant tropical setting for people in Singapore to experience the stunning works of Chihuly for themselves.    

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dale Chihuly Glass in Bloom launches Virtual Experience of the exhibition Available for free, the Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition will allow visitors from all over the world to appreciate the works of Chihuly SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A major garden exhibition by Dale Chihuly, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
Philippines Road Freight Market is expected to cross Php 200 Bn by 2024: Ken Research
Cuprum Coin: One of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world successfully launched
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report - Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape
Rhino Tool House is revolutionizing manufacturing in the US with Ironhand 2.0
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's ...
Apical Secures First Sustainability-Linked Loan Facilities of US$750 million
Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI