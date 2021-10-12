SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major garden exhibition by Dale Chihuly, one of the world's most-renowned glass artists from Seattle, has introduced a Virtual Experience component that will allow people from all over the world to immerse in the kaleidoscopic and captivating world of Dale Chihuly. Having just come to a close on 3 October 2021, the Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition took place amidst the verdant tropical setting of Singapore's iconic Gardens by the Bay and presented visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience an extensive collection of the celebrated artist's works.

Available for free, the Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition will allow visitors from all over the world to appreciate the works of Chihuly

The exhibition was organised by Hustle & Bustle, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, venue partner Gardens by the Bay, automotive sponsor Porsche, and presented by title sponsors Bank of Singapore and OCBC Premier Private Client.

"I'm thrilled to show my work in such a dynamic location in Singapore," said Chihuly. "The natural world is an endless source for creativity, and it has been so inspiring to bring my work to life in this urban garden oasis."

Dale Chihuly is an award-winning, multi-media artist known for his installations in museums, gardens, and public spaces around the world. For more than 50 years, he has pushed the boundaries of glass, reinventing natural and man-made environments with his experiments in light, space, and form.

Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom was the latest manifestation of the artist's practice as he reimagined the landscapes of Singapore's iconic Gardens by the Bay with 25 of his magnificent large-scale installations, as well as more than 80 pedestal sculptures and two-dimensional works. The works, which have been shipped directly from Seattle and installed on site, marked the first exhibition of its scale to be hosted at Gardens by the Bay, and made it the first garden in Asia to provide the verdant tropical setting for people in Singapore to experience the stunning works of Chihuly for themselves.