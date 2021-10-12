checkAd

Tyler Technologies Appoints Kevin Iwersen as New Chief Information Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:17  |  17   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has welcomed Kevin Iwersen as the company’s new chief information officer (CIO). Iwersen is a seasoned IT leader with experience managing technology infrastructures for corporations, statewide judicial courts, statewide executive government agencies, and U.S. military organizations, most recently serving as CIO for the Idaho Judicial Branch.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to Tyler’s leadership team,” said Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer for Tyler. “Not only does he have a proven track record, but he also has a unique passion for collaboration, team building, and problem solving. His strong experience in the public sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow Tyler.”

Iwersen joins the Corporate Operations team, working alongside Tyler’s chief technology officer, information security officer, and vice president of cloud strategy & operations. He will work closely with former CIO Matt Bieri until Bieri’s retirement in early 2022.

“I am honored to join a team that is transforming technology to make government better,” said Iwersen. “I’ve seen the positive impacts of Tyler’s commitment to the public sector first-hand, and I’m excited to help advance the company’s innovative IT strategy. I know we will continue to make the communities we serve stronger, safer, and more efficient through technology.”

Before his previous positions with the Idaho Courts and the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Iwersen served in various technology roles, including statewide chief information security officer, multi-national corporate security and compliance director, agency information security officer, leader of the Pentagon’s information warfare team, and security analyst.

Iwersen holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Seattle Pacific University and a master’s degree in information security/interdisciplinary technology from Eastern Michigan University. He served as adjunct professor at Boise State University, teaching graduate coursework in information technology and public policy. A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Iwersen served in active duty for six years and in the reserves for nearly 14 years, retiring as CIO/Squadron Commander (Lieutenant Colonel) in 2014.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Appoints Kevin Iwersen as New Chief Information Officer Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has welcomed Kevin Iwersen as the company’s new chief information officer (CIO). Iwersen is a seasoned IT leader with experience managing technology infrastructures for corporations, statewide judicial courts, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21USDA Forest Service Modernizes Criminal Justice Information System and Attains New Compliance Standards with Tyler Technologies and V3Gate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Tyler Technologies to Serve Small Texas Counties with Court Case Manager and Insights Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to Improve Licensing Management with Tyler Technologies Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten