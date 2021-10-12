Tyler Technologies Appoints Kevin Iwersen as New Chief Information Officer

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to Tyler’s leadership team,” said Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer for Tyler. “Not only does he have a proven track record, but he also has a unique passion for collaboration, team building, and problem solving. His strong experience in the public sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow Tyler.”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has welcomed Kevin Iwersen as the company’s new chief information officer (CIO). Iwersen is a seasoned IT leader with experience managing technology infrastructures for corporations, statewide judicial courts, statewide executive government agencies, and U.S. military organizations, most recently serving as CIO for the Idaho Judicial Branch.

Iwersen joins the Corporate Operations team, working alongside Tyler’s chief technology officer, information security officer, and vice president of cloud strategy & operations. He will work closely with former CIO Matt Bieri until Bieri’s retirement in early 2022.

“I am honored to join a team that is transforming technology to make government better,” said Iwersen. “I’ve seen the positive impacts of Tyler’s commitment to the public sector first-hand, and I’m excited to help advance the company’s innovative IT strategy. I know we will continue to make the communities we serve stronger, safer, and more efficient through technology.”

Before his previous positions with the Idaho Courts and the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Iwersen served in various technology roles, including statewide chief information security officer, multi-national corporate security and compliance director, agency information security officer, leader of the Pentagon’s information warfare team, and security analyst.

Iwersen holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Seattle Pacific University and a master’s degree in information security/interdisciplinary technology from Eastern Michigan University. He served as adjunct professor at Boise State University, teaching graduate coursework in information technology and public policy. A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Iwersen served in active duty for six years and in the reserves for nearly 14 years, retiring as CIO/Squadron Commander (Lieutenant Colonel) in 2014.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005098/en/