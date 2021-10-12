checkAd

Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart building technologies, is providing its customers with new building automation controls and monitoring solutions for water conservation, including building-level and in-suite technology.

“The core of our growth strategy is to capture additional market share in each building in our operating footprint, while scaling across our customer portfolios,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. “Our customers seek a unified platform to better manage their buildings and critical energy infrastructure, including the increasingly important water monitoring vertical. The more technology Kontrol deploys to provide real-time data and controls for important infrastructure and utilities, the greater our ability to deliver value to our customers, and ultimately to our shareholders.”

A New Regulated Market

Kontrol is entering the water reporting, monitoring and conservation market due to increasing regulations and the importance of reducing water waste. It is typical that most large buildings report their annual water usage and water conservation plans. Importantly, areas that are impacted by drought measures can also include regulated conservation.

Integration with Global HVAC and Automation

Through integration with its latest acquisition of Global HVAC and Automation (“Global”), Kontrol will offer its customers smart meters and sensors on its unified SmartSite platform. Smart water meters are an important tool to help end users optimize water resource, monitor for leaks, and provide real-time service, however they often lack an easy to use and unified platform.

“This new opportunity is an example of our continued integration with Global’s operations,” continued Ghezzi. “Prior to the acquisition, Global was outsourcing all building technology to third parties. We are now working diligently to bring those opportunities in-house and add to what is being offered to customers on a recurring basis.”

Recurring Revenues

As the Company deploys its technology to aggregate data, monitor and provide smart learning opportunities to optimize buildings in real-time, it seeks to create recurring revenues through both software and service. Customers can benefit from remote shutoff capability, data visualization, leak monitoring and overall consumption measured against conservation measures.

