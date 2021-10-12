Phunware Announces Partnership with Cooper Lighting Solutions to Integrate MaaS with Trellix

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with Cooper Lighting Solutions , a business unit of Signify , to integrate its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) with Trellix , an IoT platform for commercial buildings.



Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, Cooper Lighting Solutions provides professional lighting, lighting controls and connected lighting for both indoor and outdoor use under numerous North American brand names such as Corelite, Halo, McGraw-Edison and Metalux. Trellix is designed to improve commercial building efficiency and occupant experience by more efficiently aggregating data provided by WaveLinx connected lighting systems and delivering actionable insights.

“Improving commercial building efficiency and occupant experience is a top priority of our customers. We can help solve these problems by providing proficient data from our lighting systems to leading mobile software providers like Phunware who in turn provide actionable insights,” said Eric Jerger, Vice President of Indoor Lighting and Connected Systems, Cooper Lighting Solutions. “Industry collaboration is a core tenet of our vision to solve our customer’s highest valued problems with our Trellix platform. We look forward to advancing our customers’ experience together with Phunware.”

Phunware’s portfolio of Smart Solutions on mobile provide access to all of the features and capabilities of MaaS, including contactless digital access, room-booking, occupancy management, directories, check-in instructions, screenings, feedback tools, news, notifications, and analytics as well as seamless access to third-party vendors.

“Together, Cooper Lighting Solutions and Signify represent the world leader in lighting, so we are thrilled to integrate our platform with Trellix and offer one of the most advanced platforms available today that is designed to better manage any smart space,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “MaaS is designed to better engage people on mobile, so the data provided by Trellix will help us ensure this engagement is meaningful, targeted and contextual.”