BioSig’s PURE EP System to be Featured in a Live Patient Case During Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias

Company’s signal processing technology for arrhythmia care to be featured during the event co-hosted by the University of Pennsylvania and The Mount Sinai Hospital

Westport, CT, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that its flagship technology would be featured in a live patient case streamed during the 16th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias: Pathophysiology & Therapy (“VT 2021”), held virtually on October 15-16, 2021.

VT 2021 has been developed to meet the educational needs of electrophysiologists, cardiologists, and other physicians and associated professionals interested in the pathophysiology and management of ventricular arrhythmias. The event is hosted by the Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, PA, and the Division of Cardiology, The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY.

“Treatments for ventricular arrhythmias have historically been complex due to the very challenging nature of these conditions. We are focusing on uncovering important additional physiologic information to hopefully improve the ventricular arrhythmia treatments, and we are thrilled to be included in the live case coverage during this year’s VT Symposium that is solely focused on complex cardiac arrhythmias. We want to thank the course directors and the global faculty for opening this important educational event to all stakeholders and look forward to the two days of insightful sessions,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

For more information about the event, please visit www.vtsymposium.com.  

To date, over 70 physicians have completed over 1500 patient cases with the PURE EP System across thirteen clinical sites. Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP System in a multi-center study at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville and Massachusetts General Hospital was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library. Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP signals over conventional sources.

