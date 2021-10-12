checkAd

Imperial Mining Nominates Jeff Swinoga as Its Next Chairman

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has nominated Mr. Jeff Swinoga, CPA, as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jeff Swinoga, CPA, Chairman of the Board

We are honoured to announce that Jeff Swinoga has accepted to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Imperial Mining Group Ltd., effective immediately.

Jeff Swinoga is a highly accomplished mining executive with more than 25 years of executive and management experience in the areas of finance, project development and project construction. He is currently the President & CEO of Exploits Discovery Corp. Prior to this, he was the National Mining and Metals Co-Leader at EY Canada. He served in C-suite positions with junior and major mining groups, such as Torex Gold, North American Palladium and HudBay Minerals Inc. and in executive roles with Barrick Gold Corporation. In these positions, Jeff successfully built and led project financing teams that secured between $400 million to over $2 billion in mine construction funding. He brings international experience in mine finance with an extensive professional network in project development in North and South America, as well as Africa.

He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto as well as a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Jeff was recently elected to the Board of PDAC and is also a member of their audit committee.

“I am very pleased that Jeff Swinoga has agreed to join us,” said Peter J. Cashin, Imperial’s President & CEO. “Jeff shares my vision of the significant value proposition that our Crater Lake scandium project offers. Our intent is to provide manufacturers with the next-generation, high-strength, lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials to reduce the carbon emission footprint of their platforms. Please join me in welcoming Jeff to the Imperial Team. I look forward to his contribution in supporting Imperial’s intention of being North America’s first pure scandium provider.”

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com 		CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume – Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x231
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com           Twitter: @imperial_mining         Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





