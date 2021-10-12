Genius Brands’ First Live-Action Original Series, “KC! Pop Quiz,” Premieres Exclusively On Kartoon Channel!

Delivering 140 x 11” episodes in season one, KC! Pop Quiz is a fast-paced, live-action daily game show based on pop culture hosted by Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and a major kid influencer across TikTok , Twitter , and YouTube, with a social media following of 12+ million. Following the October 12 th series premiere, Kartoon Channel! will debut new episodes daily after school.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Kartoon Channel! President Jon Ollwerther commented: “There is simply nothing like this show out there for kids and families today. KC! Pop Quiz is a high-energy game show that offers kids a highly engaging entertainment experience with cool prizes, that speak to today’s kid in their own language! Where else can kids test their knowledge of Roblox, Justin Bieber, and JLo all in one place?! KC! Pop Quiz is in a class of its own, and we think that it will resonate with kids, parents, and advertisers alike. With our first original series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, a huge hit; KC! Pop Quiz premiering; and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski, in development for premiere in 2022, we are building a diverse catalog of original series for exclusive premiere on Kartoon Channel!, which is rapidly becoming a household name.”

In KC! Pop Quiz, aimed at kids 6 – 11-years-old, two kid contestants (age 9-12) compete head-to-head, answering questions correctly to earn points, which are redeemable at the end of the game for cool prizes selected from a virtual prize room. The winner returns to play again the next game. Question topics come from pop culture, such as music, movies, social media, sports, toys, gaming, as well as general knowledge questions in categories that include geography, history, language, science and technology. KC! Pop Quiz is tailor-made for kids and families to watch episode after episode together, while playing along from the couch. In each episode, contestants are given the opportunity to win cool kid-centric items, ranging from Macbooks, to Xbox consoles and iPhones, to a chocolate fountain and a giant gummy worm. Nobody goes home empty-handed!