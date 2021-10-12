checkAd

Genius Brands’ First Live-Action Original Series, “KC! Pop Quiz,” Premieres Exclusively On Kartoon Channel!

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:25  |  18   |   |   

Genius Brands to Deliver 140 Episodes of Trivia Gameshow Series Hosted By Influencer and Former Nickelodeon Star Casey Simpson

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces the double-episode premiere today of its second original series and first live-action program, the unique trivia gameshow series for kids, KC! Pop Quiz, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!

Delivering 140 x 11” episodes in season one, KC! Pop Quiz is a fast-paced, live-action daily game show based on pop culture hosted by Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and a major kid influencer across TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, with a social media following of 12+ million. Following the October 12th series premiere, Kartoon Channel! will debut new episodes daily after school.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Kartoon Channel! President Jon Ollwerther commented: “There is simply nothing like this show out there for kids and families today. KC! Pop Quiz is a high-energy game show that offers kids a highly engaging entertainment experience with cool prizes, that speak to today’s kid in their own language! Where else can kids test their knowledge of Roblox, Justin Bieber, and JLo all in one place?! KC! Pop Quiz is in a class of its own, and we think that it will resonate with kids, parents, and advertisers alike. With our first original series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, a huge hit; KC! Pop Quiz premiering; and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski, in development for premiere in 2022, we are building a diverse catalog of original series for exclusive premiere on Kartoon Channel!, which is rapidly becoming a household name.”

In KC! Pop Quiz, aimed at kids 6 – 11-years-old, two kid contestants (age 9-12) compete head-to-head, answering questions correctly to earn points, which are redeemable at the end of the game for cool prizes selected from a virtual prize room. The winner returns to play again the next game. Question topics come from pop culture, such as music, movies, social media, sports, toys, gaming, as well as general knowledge questions in categories that include geography, history, language, science and technology. KC! Pop Quiz is tailor-made for kids and families to watch episode after episode together, while playing along from the couch. In each episode, contestants are given the opportunity to win cool kid-centric items, ranging from Macbooks, to Xbox consoles and iPhones, to a chocolate fountain and a giant gummy worm. Nobody goes home empty-handed!

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genius Brands’ First Live-Action Original Series, “KC! Pop Quiz,” Premieres Exclusively On Kartoon Channel! Genius Brands to Deliver 140 Episodes of Trivia Gameshow Series Hosted By Influencer and Former Nickelodeon Star Casey SimpsonBEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...