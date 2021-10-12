Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market to Register 4.9% CAGR amid Surging Demand for Windshield Washer Fluids - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by rise in the ownership of luxury cars and demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly products, the global automotive appearance chemicals market is expected to grow at 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 .

A recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the automotive appearance chemicals market offers a detailed 10-year forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report also focuses on the analysis of various trends affecting growth. These include examination of drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest report reveals that windshield washer fluids will remain the most preferred product type in the market. Half of global automotive appearance chemicals sales are expected to be contributed by the sales of windshield washer fluids.

Over the assessment period, from 2016 to 2020, the market demonstrated sluggish growth at 0.8% CAGR. Unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 also had a negative impact on automotive industry, causing a negative ripple effect on automotive appearance chemicals sales.

However, with the recovery of manufacturing activities and owing to the growing sales of electric cars, the market picked up the pace in the second quarter of 2021.

As per FMI, sales of automotive appearance chemicals registered year-over-year growth of 4.2% between 2020 and 2021. Increment in government activities to recover the economy and promote the sales of electric vehicles also aided the growth.

The market is expected to gain from stringent regulations implemented on the use of hazardous and toxic chemicals. These policies have compelled manufacturers to develop eco-friendly products. With growing sales of luxury cars and need to maintain aesthetic look have surged considerably, in turn fuelling demand in the market.

Due to the high visibility of windshield area and top of the car, demand for windshield washer fluids, car wax, and coatings is expected to rise. As luxury cars require high maintenance to retain their polished and elegant looks, demand for car wax and coatings also will surge.

"Sustainability concerns and implementation of stringent regulatory policies on the use of toxic chemicals have encouraged leading players to invest in research activities. Hence, development of eco-friendly products, adoption of digital marketing strategies, and reliance on e-commerce platforms are at all-time high," says a FMI analyst.