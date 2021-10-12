DTE Energy to help businesses electrify their fleets

DTE developed Charging Forward eFleets, a five-year, $13.4 million program to accelerate fleet electrification in Michigan. The program is designed to support fleet owners by facilitating their transition to eFleets and integrating charger load efficiently with the DTE Electric distribution system. The program, which the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized to implement in 2021, offers charger rebates of up to $2,500 for Level 2 ports, up to $5,000 for Opportunity Chargers and up to $70,000 for Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs).



In addition to providing education and charger rebates, eFleets delivers a variety of services that include a customized roadmap for customers to electrify their fleets. This seven-step plan includes an operational assessment of their current fleet, a comprehensive list of available EVs customized for their use case, personalized fuel and load forecasts, applicable chargers, assistance in connecting to the grid, financial modelling, and support for available charger rebates. This service will help customers transition to EVs, which will allow them to gain fuel savings and establish greener fleets.

“Our goal with eFleets is to bring operational savings and sustainability to fleet operators while also bringing the benefits of transportation electrification to society at large,” said Ben Burns, director of electric marketing at DTE Energy. “Our new services will reduce barriers to eFleet adoption for our commercial, industrial and business customers and provide opportunities to pilot integration with new clean technologies.”

DTE launched the Charging Forward program in 2019 with three primary components. The first component is a robust education and outreach effort to support customers throughout their journey to electric mobility. The second component offers a rebate to residential customers that have installed a qualified Level 2 charger and enrolled in a time-of-use (TOU) electric pricing option and has issued over 800 rebates to-date. The final component of the program offers incentives to its business customers to install, own and operate chargers. Since the program began, 921 Level 2 ports and 88 Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs) have been approved.

Fleet customers can email EVinfo@dteenergy.com or visit www.dteenergy.com/chargingforwardefleets to learn more.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

