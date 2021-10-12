Loncor Reports 4.11 g/t Gold over 19.10 Metres as part of the Infill Drill Program within the Proposed Adumbi Pit Shell

Results from hole LADD024 reported 17.78 metres grading 3.20 g/t gold and 11.50 metres grading 3.47 g/t gold (including 3.55 metres grading 7.79 g/t gold);

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF"; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 8.75 metres grading 5.40 g/t Au) and 14.60 metres grading 2.11 g/t gold, while borehole LADD024 intersected 17.78 metres grading 3.20 g/t gold and 11.50 metres grading 3.47 g/t gold (including 3.55 metres grading 7.79 g/t gold (see Figures 1 and 2 below).

Significant mineralized sections for boreholes LADD024 and LADD025 are summarised in the table below: