Loncor Reports 4.11 g/t Gold over 19.10 Metres as part of the Infill Drill Program within the Proposed Adumbi Pit Shell

  • Results from hole LADD024 reported 17.78 metres grading 3.20 g/t gold and 11.50 metres grading 3.47 g/t gold (including 3.55 metres grading 7.79 g/t gold);
  • Hole LADD025 includes 19.10 metres grading 4.11 g/t gold (including 8.75 metres grading 5.40 g/t gold), 14.60 metres grading 2.11 g/t gold

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF"; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 8.75 metres grading 5.40 g/t Au) and 14.60 metres grading 2.11 g/t gold, while borehole LADD024 intersected 17.78 metres grading 3.20 g/t gold and 11.50 metres grading 3.47 g/t gold (including 3.55 metres grading 7.79 g/t gold (see Figures 1 and 2 below).

Significant mineralized sections for boreholes LADD024 and LADD025 are summarised in the table below:

Borehole Number From (m) To (m) Intersected
Width (m) 		Grade (g/t) Au
LADD024 216.15 227.65 11.50 3.47
LADD024 including 224.10 227.65 3.55 7.79
LADD024 235.97 253.75 17.78 3.20
         
LADD025 258.38 266.00 7.62 1.16
LADD025 279.50 286.35 6.85 3.44
LADD025 301.10 311.57 10.47 1.74
LADD025 321.60 336.20 14.60 2.11
LADD025 342.65 361.75 19.10 4.11
LADD025 including 349.00 357.75 8.75 5.40

Note:   It is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections for core holes LADD024 and LADD025 are, respectively, 77% and 78% of the intersected widths in the above table. Regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole and all the core was orientated. All intercepted grades are uncut with maximum internal dilution equal to or less than 4 metres of intersected width.

