checkAd

Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for Gorilla Hemp

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:30  |  15   |   |   

Denver, CO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that it is adding new brands to its growing distribution channel. 

Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-focused Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. CBD Global Sciences’ Legacy Distribution Group is excited to announce the addition of Gorilla Hemp to its family of brands. Legacy will be carrying the Gorilla Hemp line and expects it to be a very successful product in their portfolio.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I am excited to see the interest from multiple large and successful CBD infused brands like Gorilla Hemp. Gorilla Hemp is trailblazing the energy drink space that combines ingredients that boost physical stamina and mental clarity with the wellness effects of 20mg of CBD. They are proving to be an innovator in the space with health and performance at mind for its consumers. We look forward to adding to their total points of distribution with Legacy Distribution.”

ABOUT GORILLA HEMP

Elegance Brands recently entered the U.S. market via their first exclusive distribution deal with KC distributing in Texas for Gorilla Hemp, a nonalcoholic, CBD-based energy drink. According to the company, this energy drink “combines ingredients that boost physical stamina and mental clarity with the wellness effects of 20mg Hemp CBD, delivering a balanced experience that optimizes performance throughout the day.”  Gorilla Hemp is a carbonated beverage that contains a unique combination of functional ingredients, including 20mg Hemp CBD isolate, 160mg green coffee caffeine, and natural plant extracts. Their proprietary formulation was designed to optimize both mental and physical performance, while providing balance and other wellness benefits associated with CBD. Harnessing the best ingredients nature has to offer, Gorilla Hemp provides maximum energy alongside mental clarity. Guarana, green coffee caffeine, and B vitamins provide a stimulating effect, while ginseng and gingko biloba improve brain function with their antioxidant properties. The addition of high-quality hemp CBD isolate gives balance to the blend and helps speed recovery times with its anti-inflammatory qualities.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for Gorilla Hemp Denver, CO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that it is adding new brands to its growing distribution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...