Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform

First version of application designed for integration with Splunk SIEM platform

Available now for download on splunkbase

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has commercially launched the first version of its threat intelligence platform integration app: Tego Guardian. The first version of the Tego Guardian app integrates with the widely used Splunk SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platform. Splunk is the leading SIEM provider trusted by 92 of the Fortune 100. The Tego Guardian app is now available for direct download by Splunk users through Splunk's app store: splunkbase - an online community marketplace where users can interact and download apps and add-ons designed to enhance their existing Splunk environment.

"We are thrilled to commercially launch the first version of our threat intelligence platform," stated Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "We went from a concept to commercialization in less than two years, including successful pilot and beta testing. The response has been extremely favorable given the unique insight we can provide global organizations to predict and prevent threats. Our application has been designed to specifically address the void that current applications are not fulfilling, thereby adding significant value to existing security platforms. We are excited to now enter the revenue phase of our business model and I would like to thank all the members of the Tego Cyber Inc. team for an exceptional job in helping us reach this major inflection point."

What makes Tego Guardian different from other threat intelligence platforms that are currently available is that it provides cybersecurity teams with data enrichment: a detailed ‘who, what, when and where' of any potential threat. Other similar applications often identify that something is ‘bad' but do not provide any additional context, so it is up to the enterprise's cybersecurity team to analyze the threat data to establish which threats need to be acted upon. Tego Guardian automates this process saving time and money. The Tego Guardian dashboards quickly allow a cybersecurity team to see what threats have been detected within an environment, the categorization of the threat, and which assets within the environment have been affected by the threat.

