Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 26, 2021, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EDT the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.