Healixa Engages Navigators Global to Lead Governmental Relations, Communications, and Connectivity

Holbrook, NY , Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, is pleased to announce it has engaged Navigators Global LLC (“Navigators Global”), a premier leading full-service governmental relations and strategic communications firm with offices located in Washington D.C., to lead the Company’s government engagement efforts related to its rapidly developing slate of technologically-enabled health products and services. Navigators Global will support international, federal, and municipal cooperation on the execution of Healixa’s growth initiatives, in addition to assisting the Company in evaluating various potential non-dilutive financing opportunities, including government grants, to further support the company’s various initiatives.

Mr. Phil Anderson, Founding Principal and President of Navigators Global, with over  30years of experience advising corporations, industries, and elected officials on public policy issues and implementing successful public policy campaigns, will be leading the initiatives for Healixa to engage with and garner support from key decision makers as part of the Company’s growth plan. Healixa now joins the ranks of an impressive clientele represented by Navigators Global. The firm also offers an impressive national security and defense practice (link) ”

“Mr. Anderson and his team at Navigators Global have an invaluable network of active and past decision makers, politicians, lobbyists, and connections across the United States and around the world,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa Inc. “As the Company enters its next phase of tremendous growth, we are very excited to have Mr. Anderson and Navigators Global Team as partners and we are honored to be a client they have chosen to represent.”

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Mr. Anderson held a series of policy and political positions on Capitol Hill, with the National Republican Party, and the Ronald Reagan and G.H. Bush White House. Mr. Anderson served in the Reagan era White House Conference for a Drug Free America and in the Bush White House as Special Assistant. He also served as Deputy Assistant to Republican National Committee Chairman Lee Atwater. He has over 30 years of experience advising corporations, industries and elected officials on public policy issues and has implemented successful public policy campaigns for over 50 different clients and coalitions.

