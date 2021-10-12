



GGToor Announces It's Exploring Blockchain Technology

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company’s metrics for the month of September are impressive to say the least. Management is incredibly pleased that many key metrics keep improving; new Twitter followers were up 265% over August, and the Company had 3,000 new players join us is September. Many of the events scheduled in October are performing at or above expectations, and it looks like we are on pace to exceed 5,000 total player registrations again in October. If the Company maintains the current flow of player registrations it would mark the third month in a row exceeding 5,000 player registrations. The Company has a talented team working behind the scenes and they are resolute in growing the business into a Global eSports powerhouse.

This week, the Company crowned champions in our most recent tournaments for Garena Free Fire, as well as Minion Masters. Free Fire drew over 1,000 player registrations, while the registrations for Minion Masters were up 37% over the last event, and the game's developer (Betawdwarf) sponsored the prize pool!

The Company also opened registration for several play over time events, including Clash of Clans (TH9), Clash Royale (5v5), and Brawl Stars (3v3), and looking forward to crowning these winners when these events are complete after many weeks of fierce competition.

GGToor’s platform allows players to become a part of the global gaming community, enabling them to share their experiences, play with others, and earn prizes. Many participants are concerned regarding earnings from gaming. Players have had negative experiences with other event organizers and had difficulty getting the prize funds. This lack of transparency in the distribution of prize funds and just fraud by scrupulous entities is one of the challenges the Company faces as it expands internationally. GGToor has a very transparent process to make sure all parties and winners have access to the prize payments information.