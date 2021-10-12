checkAd

DGAP-News Kadimastem Holds Successful Preliminary Meeting with the FDA (INTERACT) Regarding IsletRx for the Treatment of Diabetes

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 15:55  |  11   |   |   

DGAP-News: Kadimastem
Kadimastem Holds Successful Preliminary Meeting with the FDA (INTERACT) Regarding IsletRx for the Treatment of Diabetes

12.10.2021 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kadimastem Ltd. (TASE: KDST), a clinical stage cell therapy company developing cell therapy treatments for ALS and diabetes, announced today that the Company held a preliminary meeting with the FDA (INTERACT) on October 7, 2021 regarding IsletRx, the company's cell therapy product in development for the treatment of diabetes.

During the meeting, Kadimastem received a response document from the FDA noting that the company's clinical development plan for IsletRx was being positively considered. It also included constructive comments and guidelines applicable for the next step pre-IND submission.

This interaction is of great importance to Kadimastem's clinical product development process and is an important milestone for the company. It was Kadimastem's first meeting with the FDA regarding its diabetes project and the FDA's first review of IsletRx, which demonstrated positive results in preclinical trials.

IsletRx is an expanded population of allogeneic stem cells differentiated into functioning insulin producing pancreatic islet cells. The company then uses a proprietary technology to select the purest performing cells from its population and puts them into a microcapsule that protects the cells from being rejected by the body's immune system. The implanted cells have shown in preclinical studies to be able to detect the sugar levels in the body and to, produce, and secrete, on demand, the required amounts of insulin and glucagon, just like a healthy pancreas.

Kadimastem CEO Asaf Shiloni said, "Thanks to Dr. Kfir Molakandov, the Director of Diabetes at Kadimastem, who presented the IsletRx project in an impressive manner, we received a positive response to the company's clinical development outline from the FDA's expert team, who we believe were overall very impressed with our technology. The FDA's expert team provided us with important feedback that we will use to prepare for the next step, our Pre-IND submission for IsletRx. I am convinced that the successful meeting and the relevant feedback will contribute to the continued progress of our product development and if all goes well, ultimately provide a cure for those living with diabetes.'

Seite 1 von 3
Kadimastem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Kadimastem Holds Successful Preliminary Meeting with the FDA (INTERACT) Regarding IsletRx for the Treatment of Diabetes DGAP-News: Kadimastem Kadimastem Holds Successful Preliminary Meeting with the FDA (INTERACT) Regarding IsletRx for the Treatment of Diabetes 12.10.2021 / 15:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Kadimastem …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Regenbogen AG: Anhebung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2021
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM beschließt Aktienrückkauf
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Criminal complaint against Fraser Perring et al.
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Strafanzeige und Strafantrag gegen Fraser Perring ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG erwirbt Wohnungsportfolio mit 152 Einheiten in München
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu