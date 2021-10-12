checkAd

Escalator Cleaning Machine Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.33 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global escalator cleaner market report.

Arizton Logo

The escalator cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.36% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

1.  Currently, consumers in the market have a considerable variety of options to choose from. Thus, the availability of products of various brands suffices their demands. However, this narrows down the differentiating factor among vendors for the pricing, technology, and quality aspect of the market.

2.  A surge in the number of vendors in the market owing to ease of horizontal integration in the industry has provided customers with a wide range of providers to pick from, which has led to a stiff fight among vendors with a task not only to acquire customers but also retain them.

3.  The demand for automatic escalator cleaning machines is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developing economies. The automatic escalator cleaning machine market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 12.52% as compared to 10.69% for walk-behind escalator cleaning machines during the forecast period.

4.  North America was the largest market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for escalator cleaning machines was majorly concentrated in countries such as the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and Brazil are witnessing increased adoption of escalator cleaning machines owing to the developing commercial sector and rising adoption of automation.

5.  The market is dominated by wet cleaning machines, generating a revenue of over USD 270 million in 2020. The dry cleaning and wet cleaning machines hold almost similar shares in the market. However, wet cleaning machines have a slightly higher share than dry cleaning machines.

6.  Global players such as Nilfisk, Kärcher, and Duplex Cleaning Machines dominate the market due to their huge infrastructure and R&D facilities. Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 2-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years

