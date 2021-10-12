Human Resources Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology

“For decades The Hackett Group’s benchmarks have been the gold standard by which most global companies measure world-class performance in human resources and other business services. Now, with the growing impact of digital transformation, The Hackett Group is raising the bar further with its shift to a Digital World Class measurement standard. Our new research details how highly technology-enabled organizations are achieving new levels of peak performance,” said Global HR Practice Leader Harry Osle.

By fully embracing digital transformation, human resources organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and stakeholder experience, including 33% lower cost, 72% fewer transactional processing errors, and more, according to new Digital World Class human resources research from The Hackett Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

“The results are impressive. But the bottom line is straightforward. Our research provides empirical evidence of the impact that digital transformation is having,” said Osle. “For years, companies have been making incremental improvements, optimizing processes, cutting costs and reducing transactional labor to reach world-class performance. But new technologies allow many companies to fast-forward to Digital World Class levels of operational excellence and business value. And they can get much of this benefit by overlaying digital technology on their existing systems, rather than embarking on large-scale infrastructure changes.”

A public version of the research, “Digital World Class Human Resources: Reaching New Heights in Peak Performance” is available free, with registration, at http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/hrdigwc2106sm. It contains more than 30 metrics detailing the performance of Digital World Class human resources organizations. But here is a summary of key research findings:

Improved Efficiency – Digital World Class HR organizations now operate at 33% lower cost than typical HR organizations (i.e., peers) and 11.6% lower cost than traditional world-class HR organizations. For a $10 billion company, this represents HR cost savings of $17.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Over the past decade, the cost gap between world class and peers has widened as world-class HR organizations kept costs flat while peers increased cost by 1.5% annually. With the shift to Digital World Class, the gap has now widened even further. Digital World Class HR organizations also employ 40% fewer full-time equivalent (FTEs) than peers per billion dollars of revenue, and each HR full-time employee is also able to serve 66% more people.