checkAd

Human Resources Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 16:00  |  17   |   |   

By fully embracing digital transformation, human resources organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and stakeholder experience, including 33% lower cost, 72% fewer transactional processing errors, and more, according to new Digital World Class human resources research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

“For decades The Hackett Group’s benchmarks have been the gold standard by which most global companies measure world-class performance in human resources and other business services. Now, with the growing impact of digital transformation, The Hackett Group is raising the bar further with its shift to a Digital World Class measurement standard. Our new research details how highly technology-enabled organizations are achieving new levels of peak performance,” said Global HR Practice Leader Harry Osle.

“The results are impressive. But the bottom line is straightforward. Our research provides empirical evidence of the impact that digital transformation is having,” said Osle. “For years, companies have been making incremental improvements, optimizing processes, cutting costs and reducing transactional labor to reach world-class performance. But new technologies allow many companies to fast-forward to Digital World Class levels of operational excellence and business value. And they can get much of this benefit by overlaying digital technology on their existing systems, rather than embarking on large-scale infrastructure changes.”

A public version of the research, “Digital World Class Human Resources: Reaching New Heights in Peak Performance” is available free, with registration, at http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/hrdigwc2106sm. It contains more than 30 metrics detailing the performance of Digital World Class human resources organizations. But here is a summary of key research findings:

Improved Efficiency Digital World Class HR organizations now operate at 33% lower cost than typical HR organizations (i.e., peers) and 11.6% lower cost than traditional world-class HR organizations. For a $10 billion company, this represents HR cost savings of $17.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Over the past decade, the cost gap between world class and peers has widened as world-class HR organizations kept costs flat while peers increased cost by 1.5% annually. With the shift to Digital World Class, the gap has now widened even further. Digital World Class HR organizations also employ 40% fewer full-time equivalent (FTEs) than peers per billion dollars of revenue, and each HR full-time employee is also able to serve 66% more people.

Seite 1 von 3
Hackett Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Human Resources Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology By fully embracing digital transformation, human resources organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and stakeholder experience, including 33% lower cost, 72% fewer transactional processing errors, and more, according …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Procurement Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Finance Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten