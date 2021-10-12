TCW Launches MetWest ESG Securitized Fund
The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, announced today the launch of the MetWest ESG Securitized Fund (Ticker: MWESX/MWERX), its first ESG-labeled bond fund in the U.S. The product is a milestone for the domestic market at-large as it marks the first of its kind dedicated ESG securitized fund in the U.S., showcasing TCW’s leadership in ESG investing, the securitized market and the development of unique investment solutions.
The MetWest ESG Securitized Fund seeks to maximize current income and achieve above average total return while strategically investing across structured products that include mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, while opportunistically selecting securities with positive ESG factors based on TCW’s proprietary research and screening. This flexible strategy leverages a well-diversified and broad opportunity set with access to multiple sources of return in seeking to achieve its performance goals and also support environmental and/or social initiatives.
“This fund signals our commitment to deliver innovative ESG solutions in fixed income,” said Steve Kane, Portfolio Manager for the Fund. “We’ve seen the ESG fund landscape grow significantly over the past few years, with increasing product development in the fixed income space particularly recently. We feel confident that we are well-positioned to lead the market and meet increasing client demand for ESG solutions in their securitized allocations.”
TCW brings this fund to market shortly after appointing Olivia Albrecht as Global Head of ESG. Having assumed the role on September 7, 2021, Ms. Albrecht is responsible for leading TCW’s ESG efforts, including ESG integration across the firm’s investment platform and business strategy.
“We’re proud to offer investors a dedicated ESG securitized fund, providing a critical opportunity to be part of the environmental and social solutions to support climate risk mitigation, affordable housing and more equitable lending. By focusing on investments that meet TCW’s ESG criteria in the structured product market, investors can help build a more sustainable economy, support equitable capital market functioning and ultimately impact community development,” said Albrecht.
