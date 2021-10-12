 TCW Launches MetWest ESG Securitized Fund

The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, announced today the launch of the MetWest ESG Securitized Fund (Ticker: MWESX/MWERX), its first ESG-labeled bond fund in the U.S. The product is a milestone for the domestic market at-large as it marks the first of its kind dedicated ESG securitized fund in the U.S., showcasing TCW’s leadership in ESG investing, the securitized market and the development of unique investment solutions.

The MetWest ESG Securitized Fund seeks to maximize current income and achieve above average total return while strategically investing across structured products that include mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, while opportunistically selecting securities with positive ESG factors based on TCW’s proprietary research and screening. This flexible strategy leverages a well-diversified and broad opportunity set with access to multiple sources of return in seeking to achieve its performance goals and also support environmental and/or social initiatives.