checkAd

 TCW Launches MetWest ESG Securitized Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 16:00  |  16   |   |   

The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, announced today the launch of the MetWest ESG Securitized Fund (Ticker: MWESX/MWERX), its first ESG-labeled bond fund in the U.S. The product is a milestone for the domestic market at-large as it marks the first of its kind dedicated ESG securitized fund in the U.S., showcasing TCW’s leadership in ESG investing, the securitized market and the development of unique investment solutions.

The MetWest ESG Securitized Fund seeks to maximize current income and achieve above average total return while strategically investing across structured products that include mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, while opportunistically selecting securities with positive ESG factors based on TCW’s proprietary research and screening. This flexible strategy leverages a well-diversified and broad opportunity set with access to multiple sources of return in seeking to achieve its performance goals and also support environmental and/or social initiatives.

“This fund signals our commitment to deliver innovative ESG solutions in fixed income,” said Steve Kane, Portfolio Manager for the Fund. “We’ve seen the ESG fund landscape grow significantly over the past few years, with increasing product development in the fixed income space particularly recently. We feel confident that we are well-positioned to lead the market and meet increasing client demand for ESG solutions in their securitized allocations.”

TCW brings this fund to market shortly after appointing Olivia Albrecht as Global Head of ESG. Having assumed the role on September 7, 2021, Ms. Albrecht is responsible for leading TCW’s ESG efforts, including ESG integration across the firm’s investment platform and business strategy.

“We’re proud to offer investors a dedicated ESG securitized fund, providing a critical opportunity to be part of the environmental and social solutions to support climate risk mitigation, affordable housing and more equitable lending. By focusing on investments that meet TCW’s ESG criteria in the structured product market, investors can help build a more sustainable economy, support equitable capital market functioning and ultimately impact community development,” said Albrecht.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 TCW Launches MetWest ESG Securitized Fund The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, announced today the launch of the MetWest ESG Securitized Fund (Ticker: MWESX/MWERX), its first ESG-labeled bond fund in the U.S. The product is a milestone for the domestic market at-large as it marks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...