checkAd

Third Century Bancorp Releases Record Earnings for the Quarter and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 16:03  |  13   |   |   

(OTCPINK: TDCB) -- Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it recorded net income of $784,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $532,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share.

David A. Coffey, President and CEO stated, “Our earnings and related metrics reflect the success of another quarter. The financial information reflects how we continued business as usual, in unprecedented times, and found additional ways to positively impact earnings.” Coffey further stated, “Regardless of what the numbers reflect, it isn’t lost on me that none of it is possible without a terrific team. It is the people who do the work and tell our story. We are blessed to have a team of dedicated professionals that strive to live our mission statement: Make dreams come true. Surpass expectations. Be the first choice for all financial needs.” Coffey concluded, “Our team is looking forward to concluding our year in a positive manner for our stakeholders.”

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income increased $252,000, or 47.37%, to $784,000 as compared to $532,000 for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 was driven primarily as a result of the $165,000, or 10.61%, increase in net interest income and a $165,000, or 8.90%, decrease in non-interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was due to a combination of an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense due to increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities and decreases in average rates paid on liabilities primarily as a result of a decrease in average rates paid on deposits in the current low interest rate environment. Non-interest expense decreased as a result of a $170,000, or 14.25% decrease in personnel expenses. In addition, the increase in net income was supported by a decrease of $91,000, or 100.00%, in provision for loan losses as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income was partially offset by a $112,000, or 10.66%, decrease in non-interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $325,000 or 51.19%, decrease in gains on the sale of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac as compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease was partially offset by a $271,000 or 100.00%, increase in gains on the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as compared to the same period in the prior year.

The $91,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the improving economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Company had no net charge-offs during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net loan recoveries of $2,000 for the same period in 2020. The Company expects that the current COVID-19 pandemic could impact the future provision for loan losses.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, net income increased $245,000, or 16.77%, to $1.7 million as compared to $1.5 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was driven primarily as a result of the $409,000, or 8.99%, increase in net interest income. The increase in net interest income was due to a combination of an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense due to increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities and decreases in average rates paid on liabilities primarily as a result of a decrease in average rates paid on deposits in the current low interest rate environment. The increase in net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $290,000, or 11.23% as compared to the same nine-month period ended in the prior year. This decrease was partially offset by a $192,000 or 245.15%, increase in gains on the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year. In addition, the provision for loan losses decreased $186,000, or 67.39%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same prior year period.

The increase in net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 was also supported by a $46,000 decrease in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 13.62% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 from 17.73% for the same period in the prior year.

Total assets increased $29.7 million to $239.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $209.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 14.16%. The increase was primarily due to a $21.7 million, or 36.62%, increase in investment securities, available-for-sale to $81.0 million at September 30, 2021, primarily funded by a $34.3 million, or 19.36%, increase in total deposits. Total deposits were $211.4 million at September 30, 2021, up from $177.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $5.0 million at September 30, 2021 as compared to $11.7 million at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 1.45% compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2020, and the weighted average maturity was 4.5 years at September 30, 2021 compared to 3.5 years at December 31, 2020. Total loans held-for-investment grew to $139.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $138.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 0.37%.

The increase in total loan balances was partially the result of loans originated through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in which the Company participated. The Company originated $8.6 million of PPP loans in the program in 2020, of which $342,000 remained on the Company’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2021. The Company originated $4.6 million of PPP loans in the program in 2021, of which $1.3 million remained on the Company’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, a total of $1.6 million of PPP loans remained on the Company’s balance sheet with the remaining forgiven by the Small Business Administration.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $94,000, or 5.23%, to $1.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $1.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the provision for loan losses of $90,000 during the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 due to the economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.34% of total loans as of September 30, 2021 as compared to 1.29% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans totaled $102,000 or 0.07%, of total loans as of September 30, 2021 as compared to $111,000 or 0.08%, of total loans as of December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity was $21.6 million at September 30, 2021, up from $20.5 million at December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity increased by $1.1 million during the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 as a result of net income of $1.7 million, offset by a decrease in net unrealized gain of $270,000 of available-for-sale securities due to the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as well as an increase in market interest rates. The increase in stockholders’ equity was also offset by dividends of $201,000, repurchased stock of $167,000 and stock awards of $50,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 9.03% at September 30, 2021 compared to 9.76% at December 31, 2020.

During the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 10,800 shares of common stock at an average cost of $15.40 per share pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase program. At September 30, 2021, 39,200 shares of common stock remain available for future repurchase by the Company through the stock repurchase program.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, except for periods in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020)
In thousands, except per share data
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Selected Consolidated Earnings Data:
Total Interest Income

$

1,889

$

1,862

$

1,795

$

5,555

$

5,377

Total Interest Expense

 

169

 

208

 

240

 

596

 

827

Net Interest Income

 

1,720

 

1,654

 

1,555

 

4,959

 

4,550

Provision for Losses on Loans

 

-

 

45

 

91

 

90

 

276

Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans

 

1,720

 

1,609

 

1,464

 

4,869

 

4,274

Non-interest Income

 

939

 

673

 

1,051

 

2,293

 

2,583

Non-interest Expense

 

1,688

 

1,738

 

1,853

 

5,187

 

5,081

Income Tax Expense

 

187

 

36

 

130

 

269

 

315

Net Income

$

784

$

508

$

532

$

1,706

$

1,461

 
Earnings per basic and diluted share

$

0.66

$

0.43

$

0.45

$

1.45

$

1.23

 
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited, except for periods ended on or before December 31, 2020)
In thousands, except per share data
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks

$

10,539

$

4,888

$

3,080

Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value

 

81,004

 

59,292

 

47,200

Loans Held-for-Sale

 

1,778

 

434

 

3,499

Loans Held-for-Investment

 

139,342

 

138,834

 

142,545

Allowance for Loan Losses

 

1,885

 

1,791

 

1,730

Net Loans

 

139,235

 

137,477

 

144,314

Accrued Interest Receivable

 

693

 

686

 

655

Other Assets

 

7,829

 

7,283

 

8,160

Total Assets

$

239,299

$

209,626

$

203,409

 
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$

40,933

$

32,049

$

31,362

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

170,467

 

145,069

 

140,440

Total Deposits

 

211,399

 

177,118

 

171,802

FHLB Advances

 

5,000

 

11,705

 

9,995

Accrued Interest Payable

 

26

 

54

 

57

Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities

 

1,277

 

274

 

1,484

Total Liabilities

 

217,702

 

189,151

 

183,338

Stockholders' Equity - Net

 

21,597

 

20,475

 

20,071

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

239,299

$

209,626

$

203,409

 
 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2021

 

2020

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Interest rate spread during period

 

2.85%

 

2.81%

 

2.94%

Net yield on interest-earning assets

 

3.24%

 

3.30%

 

3.58%

Non-interest expense, annualized, to average assets

 

2.85%

 

3.03%

 

3.66%

Return on average assets, annualized

 

1.32%

 

0.89%

 

1.05%

Return on average equity, annualized

 

15.20%

 

9.84%

 

10.70%

Average equity to assets

 

8.71%

 

9.00%

 

9.84%

 
Average Loans

$

141,874

$

143,396

$

143,810

Average Securities

 

77,954

 

73,687

 

46,526

Average Other Interest-Earning Assets

 

13,491

 

8,575

 

10,240

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets

 

233,319

 

225,658

 

200,576

Average Total Assets

 

236,955

 

229,379

 

202,262

 
Average Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$

38,313

$

36,542

$

32,418

Average Interest-bearing Deposits

 

170,713

 

164,399

 

137,910

Average Total Deposits

 

209,025

 

200,941

 

170,328

Average Wholesale Funding

 

5,000

 

6,757

 

11,498

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

175,713

 

171,156

 

149,408

 
Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities

 

132.78%

 

131.84%

 

134.25%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

0.07%

 

0.07%

 

0.00%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

 

1.34%

 

1.32%

 

1.18%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

1830.31%

 

1791.27%

 

-

Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

Effective income tax rate

 

19.26%

 

6.57%

 

19.64%

Tangible book value per share

$

18.31

$

17.83

$

16.84

Market closing price at the end of quarter

$

16.75

$

15.01

$

10.17

Price-to-tangible book value

 

91.49%

 

84.19%

 

60.41%

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Third Century Bancorp Releases Record Earnings for the Quarter and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2021 (OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it recorded net income of $784,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...