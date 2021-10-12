Parsons to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will release third-quarter 2021 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.



Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website: https://investors.parsons.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.