checkAd

AB Linas Agro Group has received permission from the Lithuanian competition authorities to acquire commodity trading company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 16:00  |   |   |   

On October 12, 2021, Lietuvos Respublikos Konkurencijos Taryba (the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania) cleared the acquisition of 100 % shares of the company UAB Agro logistic service by AB Linas Agro Group.

Previously, on September 14, AB Linas Agro Group has applied to the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania for approval of the transaction. Later the company decided to apply to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection of Poland to get their clearance of the transaction.

UAB Agro Logistic Service is a trading company that successfully trades in Western European markets. It is a strategic partner of KG Group companies in the feedstuff trading business.

“We are pleased with the quick decision of the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania. We have applied to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection of Poland just in case, so we hope that there will be no obstacles to the transaction. We are likely to have a solution in our favor by the end of 2021,” said Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group.

UAB Agro logistic service has 10 ​​employees; its revenue exceeded 33 million euros in 2020. The company sells goods in the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Germany, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

About AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltic States, the shares of which are traded on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. The group of companies operates in the production and trade of agricultural raw materials and food products and supplies goods and services to farmers.

Linas Agro Group owns 74 companies operating in the Baltic States, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Belarus, and the Netherlands and employs over 5,600 people.

The Group's financial year begins on July 1. The consolidated revenue of the Group for the financial year 2020/2021 amounted to EUR 942 million, and net profit was EUR 14.2 million.

In mid-July this year, Linas Agro Group acquired controlling stakes in AB Kauno Grūdai, AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas, and related companies and became the largest agribusiness and food group in the Baltic States.

Additional information will be provided by:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Linas Agro Group has received permission from the Lithuanian competition authorities to acquire commodity trading company On October 12, 2021, Lietuvos Respublikos Konkurencijos Taryba (the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania) cleared the acquisition of 100 % shares of the company UAB Agro logistic service by AB Linas Agro Group. Previously, on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...