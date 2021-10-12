New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton served as a proud sponsor of Antarctica 2021, a two-day ocean advocacy event in NYC during UNGA and UN Climate Week, which showcases climate advocacy art from Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen.

Only One, Sea Legacy, ASOC, Antarctica 2020, Ocean Unite, and The Pew Charitable Trusts have rallied supporters to call for action to secure three Marine Protected Areas in the Southern Ocean. The three Antarctic MPAs would represent the largest act of ocean protection in history. Together, the three MPAs would protect almost 1% of the ocean globally and cover an area nearly the size of the European Union.