MTV Entertainment Hosts Mental Health Youth Action Forum in Coordination With the Biden-Harris Administration, Leading Non-Profits and Other To-Be-Announced Speakers

“As the rise of mental health issues have created a second pandemic, especially among young people, MTV Entertainment convened a coalition of entertainment leaders and mental health experts to harness the power of storytelling with the goal of ending the stigma surrounding mental health,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. “In coordination with the Biden-Harris administration and an impressive coalition of leading mental health nonprofits, we are going a step further and empowering young people to use storytelling to share their powerful voices and diverse experiences to help themselves and support others.”

More than 18 months into COVID-19 and amidst a mental health crisis, MTV Entertainment Group, along with 18 leading mental health non-profits, today announced that they will host the first convening to empower young people to drive culture from awareness to action on mental health through storytelling and media. Senior officials from the Biden-Harris Administration, including from the Department of Health and Human Services, are expected to speak during the Forum in early 2022, which will culminate with a White House event.

“The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the mental health of young Americans, especially in communities where resources are thin. Though mental health gets discussed globally, we still have work to do to ensure everyone in America is heard and knows where to find help. This forum will help reach young people where they are, through the communication channels they already know,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“America’s young people have faced an unprecedented amount of uncertainty and disruption during the last 18 months, and we need to ensure they have the support and help they need to move forward,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph. D., the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “We hope this forum will help bring their crucial voices to the nationwide mental health conversation.”

Non-profit partners include:

The AAKOMA Project

Active Minds

Asian Mental Health Collective

Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Born This Way Foundation

Bring Change to Mind

The Jed Foundation

Mental Wealth Alliance

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network

Poderistas

Rare Impact Fund by Rare Beauty

Student Veterans of America

Trans Lifeline

The Trevor Project

The Upswing Fund for Adolescent Mental Health

Vibrant Emotional Health