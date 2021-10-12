DarwinHealth Announces Scientific Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics to Develop Novel Biomarkers for Multiple Oncology Candidates

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarwinHealth, Inc. today announced a scientific research collaboration employing its Biomarker Enrichment Strategies for Trials ( BEST platform) to elucidate novel biomarkers to guide translational trajectories for multiple oncology molecules being developed by Prelude Therapeutics.

Under the collaboration, DarwinHealth will use its proprietary, quantitative, systems biology-based algorithms, CLIA-approved technologies, and validated approaches focused on Master Regulator (MR) proteins and tumor checkpoints to identify novel protein-based biomarkers that will add significant precision to patient cohort selection for clinical trials to be conducted at Prelude's discretion in both hematologic and solid tumors.

"The goal of this biomarker-focused collaboration," explained Professor Andrea Califano, Clyde and Helen Wu Professor and Chair, Department of Systems Biology, Columbia University and DarwinHealth Co-founder, "is to assess and characterize overall and tumor-specific mechanisms-of-action of Prelude's pipeline molecules in an attempt to identify novel biomarkers that may align these agents with responsive patient cohorts. Additionally, the collaboration will mechanistically characterize potential therapeutic opportunities for Prelude's pipeline molecules targeting various oncogenic pathways across multiple hematologic malignancies and solid tumor subtypes, as selected by Prelude Therapeutics. The study will leverage the VIPER algorithm to characterize the activity of these diverse compounds against key Master Regulator (MR) protein modules (tumor checkpoints) necessary for subtype-specific tumor viability."

"The BEST initiative will provide precise and actionable compound- and tumor -specific information for assessing the potential of Prelude's pipeline molecules to invert subtype-specific tumor checkpoint activity," explained Dr. Mariano Alvarez, Chief Scientific Officer of DarwinHealth. "The purpose of such studies is to generate a range of validated compound/tumor subtype/biomarker alignments that represent evidence- and mechanism-based roadmaps for biomarker development and patient selection to potentially accelerate clinical studies."