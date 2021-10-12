CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES DR. CATHERINE SOHN AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO BOARD AND CEO

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that Dr. Catherine Sohn has joined the Company as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors and the CEO.

Dr. Sohn is President of Sohn Health Strategies and Adjunct Professor at the University of California, San Francisco, her alma mater, where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree and the Distinguished Alumnus Award (2000). Dr. Sohn is currently Chairman of BioEclipse Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company and is an independent Director on the Board of Directors of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ), Axcella Health (NASDAQ), Landec Corp (NASDAQ) and privately held Maze Therapeutics.

Dr. Sohn has deep biopharmaceutical industry knowledge with over thirty years of U.S. and global experience, and a reputation as a strategic thinker with the ability to drive a strong interface between research & development and marketing. Her expertise includes the development and introduction of new medicines for patients and diseases with significant unmet needs. Her skill sets include strategic product development, business development and the introduction of new vaccines, pharmaceutical products and consumer healthcare brands.

Dr. Sohn started the U.S. Vaccine Business for SmithKline Beecham and led the launch of its first vaccine in the U.S. and helped shape their global vaccine portfolio pipeline as a member of the International Vaccine Steering Committee. Subsequently, she led the US commercialization of the company’s largest CNS product. Dr. Sohn later became senior vice president, Worldwide Business Development and a member of the global executive committee at GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare where she led U.S. and global transactions, including the $1.3 billion acquisition and integration of Block Drug and the $566 million acquisition of CNS, Inc. Before that, she was Vice President Worldwide Strategic Product Development for the cardiovascular, pulmonary and metabolic therapeutic areas at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals responsible for portfolio prioritizations and overseeing the global launch of Coreg for congestive heart failure which became a $1 billion indication.