checkAd

CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES DR. CATHERINE SOHN AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO BOARD AND CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 16:12  |  35   |   |   

Dr. Sohn to Oversee Development of Next Gen COVID-19 Vaccine to Treat Kidney Failure Patients, Late-Stage Rabies Therapeutic and Age-related Macular Degeneration

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that Dr. Catherine Sohn has joined the Company as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors and the CEO.

Dr. Sohn is President of Sohn Health Strategies and Adjunct Professor at the University of California, San Francisco, her alma mater, where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree and the Distinguished Alumnus Award (2000). Dr. Sohn is currently Chairman of BioEclipse Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company and is an independent Director on the Board of Directors of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ), Axcella Health (NASDAQ), Landec Corp (NASDAQ) and privately held Maze Therapeutics.

Dr. Sohn has deep biopharmaceutical industry knowledge with over thirty years of U.S. and global experience, and a reputation as a strategic thinker with the ability to drive a strong interface between research & development and marketing. Her expertise includes the development and introduction of new medicines for patients and diseases with significant unmet needs. Her skill sets include strategic product development, business development and the introduction of new vaccines, pharmaceutical products and consumer healthcare brands.

Dr. Sohn started the U.S. Vaccine Business for SmithKline Beecham and led the launch of its first vaccine in the U.S. and helped shape their global vaccine portfolio pipeline as a member of the International Vaccine Steering Committee. Subsequently, she led the US commercialization of the company’s largest CNS product. Dr. Sohn later became senior vice president, Worldwide Business Development and a member of the global executive committee at GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare where she led U.S. and global transactions, including the $1.3 billion acquisition and integration of Block Drug and the $566 million acquisition of CNS, Inc. Before that, she was Vice President Worldwide Strategic Product Development for the cardiovascular, pulmonary and metabolic therapeutic areas at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals responsible for portfolio prioritizations and overseeing the global launch of Coreg for congestive heart failure which became a $1 billion indication.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES DR. CATHERINE SOHN AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO BOARD AND CEO Dr. Sohn to Oversee Development of Next Gen COVID-19 Vaccine to Treat Kidney Failure Patients, Late-Stage Rabies Therapeutic and Age-related Macular Degeneration Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...