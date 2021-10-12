Applied DNA Implements safeCircle COVID-19 Testing Program at Sarah Lawrence College

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, announced that safeCircle, its high-throughput, pooled COVID-19 testing program, has been implemented at Sarah Lawrence College (the “College”) as an addition to the College’s in-house testing practice to monitor for the prevalence of COVID-19 during the College’s Fall 2021 semester. Testing began this week and is available to asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff on a voluntary basis. The College’s population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mary Hartnett, Director of Medical Services at Sarah Lawrence College, stated, “safeCircle was our choice given the convenience of its on-site sample collection process, access to high-sensitivity RT-PCR-based testing with rapid turnaround times, ability to scale with our needs, and capacity to ease our administrative burdens. We see safeCircle as a complement to our vaccine mandate.”