Applied DNA Implements safeCircle COVID-19 Testing Program at Sarah Lawrence College
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, announced that safeCircle, its high-throughput, pooled COVID-19 testing program, has been implemented at Sarah Lawrence College (the “College”) as an addition to the College’s in-house testing practice to monitor for the prevalence of COVID-19 during the College’s Fall 2021 semester. Testing began this week and is available to asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff on a voluntary basis. The College’s population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mary Hartnett, Director of Medical Services at Sarah Lawrence College, stated, “safeCircle was our choice given the convenience of its on-site sample collection process, access to high-sensitivity RT-PCR-based testing with rapid turnaround times, ability to scale with our needs, and capacity to ease our administrative burdens. We see safeCircle as a complement to our vaccine mandate.”
Mike Munzer, executive director of Diagnostic Sales at Applied DNA, said, “The increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, as well as the variant’s capacity to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines against infection, we believe, makes all the more compelling the need to test both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. safeCircle’s approach to COVID-19 testing, the combination of a comprehensive managed services offering and self-service reporting and communications platform provided by our partner, CLEARED4, continues to resonate with institutes of higher education seeking to keep populations safe and campuses open. We applaud Sarah Lawrence College for making testing broadly available on its campus to asymptomatic employees and students.”
About safeCircle
safeCircle is a turnkey testing solution that provides for all aspects of large population COVID-19 testing – from sample collection to results reporting – for institutes of higher education, K-12 schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities, among other institutions with large populations. safeCircle utilizes frequent, high-sensitivity pooled RT-PCR testing to help prevent virus spread by quickly identifying infections within a community, school, or workplace. Testing is conducted utilizing Applied DNA’S Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit that provides rapid results using real-time PCR (RT-PCR testing) with results returned typically within 24 to 48 hours at Applied DNA’s CLEP-permitted, CLIA-certified laboratory.
