checkAd

AlloSure, the First dd-cfDNA in Heart and Kidney Transplantation, Launches for Lung Transplant Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 16:18  |  30   |   |   

AlloSure Significantly Improves Management of High-Risk Lung Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the commercial launch of AlloSure Lung to coincide with the CHEST 2021 Meeting starting on October 16.

AlloSure, which is commercially available and broadly used in kidney and heart transplantation, will now be widely available for use in lung transplantation. CareDx is working with payers to obtain coverage for AlloSure Lung across the payer landscape. AlloSure Lung is already covered by multiple private payers, and is meeting an incredible unmet need for lung transplant patients.

Lung transplantation has one of the lowest median survivals of any solid organ transplant, with a 5-year survival rate of 53%. Lung transplant patients have an increased incidence of Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction (CLAD), which is a form of chronic organ rejection. These patients are not only on more intensive immunosuppressive regimens to forestall rejection, but also have an increased frequency of infectious complications due to these higher immunosuppression levels and contact of the lung graft with the outside environment.

"Non-invasive precision medicine testing represents the next major advance in the care of lung transplant patients," said Dr. Sam Weigt, Transplant Pulmonologist and Director of the Lung Transplant Translational Research Program, UCLA. "AlloSure Lung is a great tool to help us manage this severely at-risk patient population."

"We are extremely proud at CareDx to launch the first clinically validated and non-invasive surveillance solution to assess lung transplant patients," said Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer, CareDx. "AlloSure Lung further solidifies our leadership in precision care for transplant patients as we expand to new organs."

With the COVID pandemic, the need for home-based, noninvasive tools to monitor lung transplant patients became more critical. CareDx made AlloSure Lung available to centers through the RemoTraC mobile phlebotomy service to support these high-risk patients. Three clinical validation studies have been published to show the clinical benefit of AlloSure Lung in managing patient care with data from 11 centers across 155 patients, where 61 experienced a rejection episode.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlloSure, the First dd-cfDNA in Heart and Kidney Transplantation, Launches for Lung Transplant Patients AlloSure Significantly Improves Management of High-Risk Lung Transplant PatientsSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...