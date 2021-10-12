checkAd

Winnebago Industries’ Premium RV Brands – Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Newmar – Each Achieve RVDA DSI Quality Circle Award Status

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 16:16  |  54   |   |   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that all three of its RV premium brands have achieved the prestigious Quality Circle Award from the National RV Dealers Association (RVDA). The awards will be presented on November 11, during the RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company’s Grand Design RV, Newmar and Winnebago businesses are each being recognized as Quality Circle Award winners based on overall dealer satisfaction as measured in the Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey. RVDA created the DSI as a tool to help improve communication and relationships with RV manufacturers. The DSI survey measures four core areas related to Reliability and Quality, Parts, Warranty and Sales. To receive the award, a manufacturer must receive a score of 4.25 or above on a five-point scale in overall dealer satisfaction.

“Winnebago Industries is committed to providing exceptional outdoor products and services for our end customers as they travel, live, work, and play,” noted Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our dealers are absolutely critical in our ability to mutually deliver on that commitment. Each of our premium RV businesses achieving Quality Circle Award status is a reflection of the strength of our overall portfolio, our momentum in the marketplace, and a testament to the thousands of hard-working Winnebago Industries employees who remain entirely focused on delivering an exceptional experience for our customers in tandem with our channel partners.”

RVDA has specifically noted the following brands as Quality Circle Award status recipients:

Grand Design RV – Imagine, Momentum, Reflection, Solitude and Transcend
Newmar – Newmar Motorhomes
Winnebago – Winnebago Class A, Class B and Class C Motorhomes
Winnebago – Towables

Happe added, “While these awards are associated with our RV brands, they validate the purpose and vision of our Company as a whole as we strive to become a stronger leader in the outdoor recreation segments. We specifically recognize the current leaders of each RV business – Huw Bower, Winnebago; Don Clark, Grand Design RV; and Brian Hazelton, Newmar – and have deep gratitude for their efforts and that of each of the teams they serve.”

For additional information on Winnebago Industries RV products visit GrandDesignRV.comNewmarCorp.com and Winnebago.com.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, as well as open bow, center console, dual console and pontoon boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Chad Reece – Director, Corporate Relations - 641-590-1515 - creece@wgo.net





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winnebago Industries’ Premium RV Brands – Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Newmar – Each Achieve RVDA DSI Quality Circle Award Status EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that all three of its RV premium brands have achieved the prestigious Quality Circle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...