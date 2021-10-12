Teledyne FLIR kündigt taktischen Quadcopter der nächsten Generation ION M640x an

The Teledyne FLIR ION M640x tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) is an American designed, developed, and manufactured UAS that will provide military and public safety users with best-in-class capabilities for their missions. The ION M640x features a 640x512 infrared sensor providing twice the resolution of similar UAS, and a Near-Infrared (NIR) laser illuminator. ION M640x includes all-new smart object tracking that enables operators to designate an object for the aircraft to detect and track while it moves. The M640x is MAVLINK compliant and interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), including the U.S. Army Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). Easily rucksack portable at about 4 pounds, the M640x is rated for operation in demanding environments, including rain and wind. The ION M640x is evolved from the ION M440, one of the original five UAS platforms approved by the U.S. Dept. of Defense under the Blue sUAS program. (Photo: Business Wire)