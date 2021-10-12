checkAd

Teledyne FLIR kündigt taktischen Quadcopter der nächsten Generation ION M640x an

Teledyne FLIR, Teil der Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), hat heute die Markteinführung des taktischen Unmanned Aerial System (UAS, unbemanntes Flugsystem) ION M640x angekündigt. Das in den USA entworfene, entwickelte und hergestellte UAS baut auf den Kapazitäten des ION M440 (einem Blue sUAS) auf und wird Kunden beim Militär und anderen Regierungsstellen erstklassige Kapazitäten für ihre jeweiligen Aufträge bieten.

Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005790/de/

The Teledyne FLIR ION M640x tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) is an American designed, developed, and manufactured UAS that will provide military and public safety users with best-in-class capabilities for their missions. The ION M640x features a 640x512 infrared sensor providing twice the resolution of similar UAS, and a Near-Infrared (NIR) laser illuminator. ION M640x includes all-new smart object tracking that enables operators to designate an object for the aircraft to detect and track while it moves. The M640x is MAVLINK compliant and interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), including the U.S. Army Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). Easily rucksack portable at about 4 pounds, the M640x is rated for operation in demanding environments, including rain and wind. The ION M640x is evolved from the ION M440, one of the original five UAS platforms approved by the U.S. Dept. of Defense under the Blue sUAS program. (Photo: Business Wire)

„Unsere bewährte Expertise im Maschinenbau in den USA und unser Schwerpunkt auf den Märkten Verteidigung und öffentliche Sicherheit sorgen dafür, dass unsere Kunden die sichersten und leistungsfähigsten UAS-Lösungen erhalten“, so Thomas Rambo, Senior Director Unmanned and Integrated Solutions bei Teledyne FLIR. „Der ION M640x baut auf unserer einzigartigen Position als inländischer Anbieter von unbemannten Systemen und Sensortechnologie auf und steht für hochauflösende Infrarotbildgebung, intelligente Objektverfolgung, Laserbeleuchtung sowie branchenführenden Support und Service.“

Wertpapier


