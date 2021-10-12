Teledyne FLIR kündigt taktischen Quadcopter der nächsten Generation ION M640x an
Teledyne FLIR, Teil der Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), hat heute die Markteinführung des taktischen Unmanned Aerial System (UAS, unbemanntes Flugsystem) ION M640x angekündigt. Das in den USA entworfene, entwickelte und hergestellte UAS baut auf den Kapazitäten des ION M440 (einem Blue sUAS) auf und wird Kunden beim Militär und anderen Regierungsstellen erstklassige Kapazitäten für ihre jeweiligen Aufträge bieten.
„Unsere bewährte Expertise im Maschinenbau in den USA und unser Schwerpunkt auf den Märkten Verteidigung und öffentliche Sicherheit sorgen dafür, dass unsere Kunden die sichersten und leistungsfähigsten UAS-Lösungen erhalten“, so Thomas Rambo, Senior Director Unmanned and Integrated Solutions bei Teledyne FLIR. „Der ION M640x baut auf unserer einzigartigen Position als inländischer Anbieter von unbemannten Systemen und Sensortechnologie auf und steht für hochauflösende Infrarotbildgebung, intelligente Objektverfolgung, Laserbeleuchtung sowie branchenführenden Support und Service.“
