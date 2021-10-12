checkAd

Pitney Bowes Named to Forbes List of World’s Best Employers 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021   

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of World’s Best Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on October 12, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the World’s Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 58 countries working full or part time. 750 employers were named. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“Our people are the heart of our business. They serve our clients, create value for our shareholders, deliver solutions to our markets, and help build stronger communities,” said Marc Lautenbach, President and CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder of the people of Pitney Bowes. These recognitions are validation of how the world sees us – as a well-run, responsible company and a great one to work for. We have earned this recognition from the strength of our culture and the earnest efforts of our team.”

Earlier this year, Forbes also named Pitney Bowes to its annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for Diversity. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation named Pitney Bowes a great place to work for LGBTQ equality and Newsweek put us on its list of Most Responsible Companies.

Recently Pitney Bowes was also named one of India’s Top 25 Best Workplaces 2021, India’s Best Places to Work for Women, and Best Workplace in Asia2021 by Great Place to Work.

For a full list of recognitions visit: https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom/awards-and-recognition.html

About Pitney Bowes
 Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

