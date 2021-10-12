checkAd

CYIOS CORP PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE LAUNCHING OF CRYPTO-CURRENCY TRADING EXCHANGE

Company Expanding Operations with Addition of Newly Established 100% Owned Subsidiary Helio Exchange, Pty.

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp: (OTC PINK: CYIO), a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary business focused on crypto-lending is pleased to announce the expansion of the Helio crypto-currency offerings through the formation of a new 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Helio Exchange, Pty.  The Helio Exchange is proprietary crypto-trading exchange and will include iOS and Android mobile apps. For more information and to signup for alerts please visit us at https://www.helioexchange.io/. Additionaly, the Company is developing a specialty NFT platform for minting, trading and lending NFT’s.  The Company’s NFT platform will service current and emerging markets including the Real Estate industry which has billions of dollars worth of potential value to be unlocked with DeFi. Additional details of the NFT platform will be forthcoming.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “We are very pleased to provide this first in a series of shareholder updates to discuss the Company’s expansion plans within the cryptocurrency space. First on our near-term roadmap is the Helio Exchange. We have established a new, wholly owned subsidiary within Cyios Corp, whereby Cyios owns 100% of Helio Exchange, PTY.  The Helio Exchange is expected to go live next month.  At launch, the Helio Exchange will offer a safe and secure robust crypto trading platform that will be customer service oriented, and easy to use for new crypto investors as well as seasoned traders.  The IOS and Android mobile app are anticipated to be available soon after launch.  Our vision for the future is to build a complete crypto-ecosystem consisting of lending for both cryptocurrencies and NFT’s, crypto trading, minting NFT’s with a focus on real estate DeFi, education and fintech.”

Mr. O’Shea continued, “The plan is to first launch our new Helio Exchange in Australia with a targeted launch date for November and then expand to other geographic regions.  Once US State licensing requirements are completed, the platform will be made available to US customers, anticipated to go live before the new year. The Helio Exchange will provide cryptocurrency exchange solutions, brokerage trading technology, aggregated liquidity, tokenization services to a global clientele as well as; Robust Suite of Cryptocurrency, Stablecoins and Fiat Pairs for compliant, safe, and truly borderless trading, 55+ cryptocurrencies, 19+ fiat Currencies, 24/7 dedicated customer support, low trading fees, in house KYC support, and mobile app for both iOS and Android.”

