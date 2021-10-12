checkAd

Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 16:30  |  26   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Parasiticides Market by Type (Ectoparasiticides (Pour-ons & Spot-ons, Tablets, Sprays), Endoparasiticides (Oral Solids, Injectables, Feed Additives), Endectocides), Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock), End User, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2026 from USD 9.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Parasiticides Market"
237 – Tables
66 – Figures
279 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258895412

The Factors such as the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments by private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rates, and rising animal health expenditure are driving the growth of the market. However, a shift toward vegetarianism and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, animal type, end user, and region.

Ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share in the animal parasiticides market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. The ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share of 57.9% of the global market in 2020. This segment is projected to reach USD 8,582.1 million by 2026 from USD 5,703.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of ectoparasiticides as compared to other products. The increasing population of companion animals and rising pet ownership in developed countries are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Companion Animals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Based on animal type, the animal parasiticides market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. In 2020, companion animals accounted for the largest share of 52.2% of the global market. This segment is projected to reach USD 7,633.2 million by 2026 from USD 5,130.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing expenditure on pet animals and increasing companion animal ownership in developed countries.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Animal Parasiticides Market by Type (Ectoparasiticides (Pour-ons & Spot-ons, Tablets, Sprays), Endoparasiticides (Oral Solids, Injectables, Feed Additives), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report - Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape
Rhino Tool House is revolutionizing manufacturing in the US with Ironhand 2.0
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's ...
Apical Secures First Sustainability-Linked Loan Facilities of US$750 million
Conditions are ripe for rapid growth in renewables generation, inadequate grid investments may be a ...
Gerresheimer on growth course
Everli announces plans to expand into Germany and Romania
Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI