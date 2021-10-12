Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Animal Parasiticides Market by Type (Ectoparasiticides (Pour-ons & Spot-ons, Tablets, Sprays), Endoparasiticides (Oral Solids, Injectables, Feed Additives), Endectocides), Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock), End User, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2026 from USD 9.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Parasiticides Market"

237 – Tables

66 – Figures

279 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258895412

The Factors such as the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments by private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rates, and rising animal health expenditure are driving the growth of the market. However, a shift toward vegetarianism and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, animal type, end user, and region.

Ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share in the animal parasiticides market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. The ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share of 57.9% of the global market in 2020. This segment is projected to reach USD 8,582.1 million by 2026 from USD 5,703.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of ectoparasiticides as compared to other products. The increasing population of companion animals and rising pet ownership in developed countries are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Companion Animals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Based on animal type, the animal parasiticides market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. In 2020, companion animals accounted for the largest share of 52.2% of the global market. This segment is projected to reach USD 7,633.2 million by 2026 from USD 5,130.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing expenditure on pet animals and increasing companion animal ownership in developed countries.