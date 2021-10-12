Regulatory News:

For several years, Europorte France has exported its expertise internationally. Today, the Getlink (Paris:GET) rail freight subsidiary, which generates more than 30% of turnover from its traction activity thanks to international traffic, particularly to Belgium and Germany, announces that it has obtained the Unique Safety Certificate (CSU) valid in several countries and awarded by the European Union Agency for Railway for a period of 5 years.

Europorte France has become the first French rail freight company to obtain the CSU. This achievement makes it possible to fully integrate the European fourth railway package as well as finalizing the integration of railway safety into the integrated management system, already certified MASE, ECM Wagon, SQAS and ISO 9001.