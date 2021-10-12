Azincourt Energy Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For Total Proceeds of $8.1M

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. In connection with closing of the final tranche, the Company has issued 17,071,428 non-flow-through units (each, an “NFT Unit”) and 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an “FT Unit”). Each NFT Unit was offered at a price of $0.07 and each FT Unit was offered at a price of $0.075. Each NFT Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 until October 12, 2024.



When combined with the earlier tranche of the placement, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $8,100,000 through the issuance of 77,877,416 NFT Units, 17,600,126 FT Units and 14,285,714 charity flow-through units. Closing of the final tranche of the placement represents an increase of 6,666,667 FT Units, for gross proceeds of an additional $500,000, from the amount originally announced by the Company on September 22, 2021.