Significant Reduction in Disease Burden Demands for Pressure Ulcer Devices for Preventing Long-Term Pressure Wounds

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Persistence Market Research's most recent study, the global pressure ulcer devices market topped US$ 1.7 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Pressure ulcers or injuries can affect a patient's functional recovery by causing pain and infection, and can also lead to longer hospital stays. The presence of pressure ulcers is due to overall poor prognosis and sometimes leads to premature mortality in some patients.

Rising geriatric population is leading to complex diseases, which results in longer stays in hospitals, and this increases the chances of pressure ulcers. Rise in incidence of chronic disorders across the world has led to more number of people admitted to hospital for longer periods. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 422 Mn people in the world were living with diabetes in 2016, and it is estimated that over 10% of the world's adult population (642 Mn) will have diabetes by 2040.

Expansions and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategy replied upon by market players to enhance their stance in this industry.

  • In December 2020, ArjoHuntleigh announced the acquisition of AirPal. The acquisition strengthens Arjo's Patient Handling portfolio.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, pressure ulcer mattresses are expected to hold over 42% market value share by the end of 2031, primarily because of the presence of key market players for production across the world.
  • Long-term care centers dominated the end user segment with a share of around 25.6% in 2021.
  • By region, North America is slated to be the largest market and is expected to represent a value share of over 30% by 2031.

"Prolonged treatment of certain diseases leads to extended hospitalization of patients, resulting in increasing incidence of pressure ulcers, which is anticipated to drive market progress," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

