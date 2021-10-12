Psyence Group Jamaica Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dingle Spence to Headline Two Conferences on Psychedelics

Dr. Spence, an oncologist, palliative care specialist, and health justice activist will speak at the EndWell Conference – “The End in Mind – Psychedelic Medicines & Ending Well” taking place virtually on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Dr. Spence is also a featured speaker at the “Fantastic Fungi Global Summit – The Transformational Power of Mushrooms” taking place virtually on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 15-17 th 2021.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“ Psyence ” or the “ Company ”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce that Dr. Dingle Spence, the Chief Medical Officer of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Psyence Jamaica Limited, will be a featured speaker at two virtual global conferences, back-to-back this week.

“Building access to palliative care and providing effective natural psychedelic medicines is at the heart of our work,” noted Psyence Group’s CEO Dr. Neil Maresky who added, “We are proud to support Dr. Dingle Spence in her efforts to ensure equity and innovation as she brings our work at Psyence to the international psychedelic conversation, first at EndWell and then at the Fantastic Fungi Global Summit.”

The first-ever global gathering on psychedelic medicine and palliative care, “The End in Mind” conference is a free, virtual convening that brings together academic researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, funders, clinicians, and cultural luminaries. Dr. Spence speaks at 12:45 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct.14, in conversation with author Claire Bidwell Smith. They are to be featured alongside the CNN personality Van Jones, the singer Melissa Etheridge, psychedelic maverick Rick Doblin, founder of MAPS, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, and the Oscar-nominated physician and public intellectual, Shoshana Ungerleider, MD. Registration is free: https://endwellproject.org/the-end-in-mind/

Just a day later, Dr. Spence joins the New York Times writer and best-selling author Michael Pollan and the iconic mushroom pioneer Paul Stamets in speaking at the 3 day-long “Fantastic Fungi Global Summit,” Dr. Spence’s interview, will be broadcast on Friday, October 15th at 9 p.m. EDT. The Fantastic Fungi Global Summit is a weekend-long virtual summit hosted by Louie Schwartzberg, the award-winning filmmaker behind the top-rated film, Fantastic Fungi. Dr. Andrew Weil and Dr. Deepak Chopra are among the healers who will join Dr. Spence in speaking about psilocybin mushrooms and the future of psychedelic medicines. Registration is free: https://fungiglobalsummit.com