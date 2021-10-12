Rakovina Therapeutics Presents at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Rakovina Therapeutics presented a video presentation entitled In Vitro Activity of Novel kt-3000 Series Dual PARP-HDAC Inhibitors . The kt-3000 series are novel drug candidates that combine inhibition of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) into a single molecule.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, today announced a summary of the Company’s presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which was held virtually on October 7-10, 2021.

“PARP inhibitors are an established treatment against tumor phenotypes harboring deficiencies in homologous DNA repair (HR) and have led to improved clinical outcomes for patients with HR-deficient ovarian, breast and prostate cancers,” said Jeffrey Bacha, executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Unfortunately, the emergence of clinical resistance to PARP-inhibitor treatment has become an important unmet medical need in the fight against these cancers.”

An established mechanism of resistance to PARP inhibitors involves the restoration of BRCA1 or BRCA2 – genes that are important in fighting cancer. Patients with BRCA mutations have a reduced ability to repair DNA damage and therefore are at a higher risk of developing certain types of cancer compared to someone who doesn’t have a BRCA mutation. PARP-inhibitors target cancer cells with BRCA mutations by taking advantage of their reduced DNA-repair capacity to selectively kill cancer cells. When a cancer cell is able to restore BRCA function, PARP-inhibitors become less effective.

Laboratory studies demonstrate that HDAC inhibition degrades BRCA1 in cells that have become resistant to PARP inhibitors, which has been shown to re-sensitize resistant cancers to PARP-inhibitor treatment. HDAC inhibition also induces PARP activity, which suggests the potential for treatment synergy in combining an HDAC inhibitor with a PARP inhibitor. While this concept has demonstrated promise in the laboratory, translation to a clinical setting has proved challenging due to overlapping toxicities and differing pharmacokinetics.