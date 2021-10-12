checkAd

MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 16:53  |   |   |   

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”) announced an adjustment to the conversion ratio applicable to its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. The conversion ratio for the Notes increased to 162.9223 units per $1,000 of principal amount. The increase is effective October 8, 2021. The adjustment reflects the impact of the distribution to unitholders by the Company on October 7, 2021, related to the sale of its Atlantic Aviation business.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Notes are the subject of a repurchase offer being made only pursuant to the Fundamental Change Company Notice and Offer to Repurchase for Cash dated September 23, 2021, and the related materials that the Company has distributed to Note holders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the amendment thereto filed today.

Note holders are encouraged to carefully read these documents before deciding whether to exercise their option to require the Company to purchase their Notes, as these documents contain important information regarding the details of the Company’s obligation to purchase the Notes. Holders of the Notes may obtain a free copy of these documents at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, www.sec.gov or from the trustee, paying agent and conversion agent for the Offer to Repurchase, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, by calling toll free at (800) 344-5128 or by email at bondholdercommunications@wellsfargo.com.

About MIC

MIC’s businesses consist of entities comprising energy services, production, and distribution in Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

Macquarie Infrastructure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”) announced an adjustment to the conversion ratio applicable to its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. The conversion ratio for the Notes increased to 162.9223 units per $1,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21MIC Announces Offer to Repurchase All 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21MIC Announces Closing of Sale of Atlantic Aviation, Record Date for Distribution of Proceeds of $37.386817 per Unit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21MIC Announces Completion of Reorganization Into Limited Liability Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21MIC Announces Results of Voting at Special Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten