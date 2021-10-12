MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”) announced an adjustment to the conversion ratio applicable to its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. The conversion ratio for the Notes increased to 162.9223 units per $1,000 of principal amount. The increase is effective October 8, 2021. The adjustment reflects the impact of the distribution to unitholders by the Company on October 7, 2021, related to the sale of its Atlantic Aviation business.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Notes are the subject of a repurchase offer being made only pursuant to the Fundamental Change Company Notice and Offer to Repurchase for Cash dated September 23, 2021, and the related materials that the Company has distributed to Note holders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the amendment thereto filed today.