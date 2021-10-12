checkAd

ElringKlinger Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates; Sees Revenue Above Market Growth

(PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q3 revenue EUR 400.6 million vs. estimate EUR 357 million.Q3 EBIT EUR 27 million vs. estimate EUR 6 millionQ3 EBIT margin 6.7%ElringKlinger now forecasting sales revenue that is several percentage points higher than the …

  • (PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q3 revenue EUR 400.6 million vs. estimate EUR 357 million.
  • Q3 EBIT EUR 27 million vs. estimate EUR 6 million
  • Q3 EBIT margin 6.7%
  • ElringKlinger now forecasting sales revenue that is several percentage points higher than the expected changes in global light vehicle production for the year
  • Says on track to achieve operating free cash flow in the positive double-digit million euro range for the financial year
  • Says general market outlook has deteriorated considerably in recent weeks in view of bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry, strains in the supply of raw materials, and elevated commodity prices
  • Group expects an EBIT margin of around 6% for the year


