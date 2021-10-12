ElringKlinger Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates; Sees Revenue Above Market Growth Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 16:53 | | 14 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 16:53 | (PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q3 revenue EUR 400.6 million vs. estimate EUR 357 million.Q3 EBIT EUR 27 million vs. estimate EUR 6 millionQ3 EBIT margin 6.7%ElringKlinger now forecasting sales revenue that is several percentage points higher than the … (PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q3 revenue EUR 400.6 million vs. estimate EUR 357 million.Q3 EBIT EUR 27 million vs. estimate EUR 6 millionQ3 EBIT margin 6.7%ElringKlinger now forecasting sales revenue that is several percentage points higher than the … (PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q3 revenue EUR 400.6 million vs. estimate EUR 357 million.

Q3 EBIT EUR 27 million vs. estimate EUR 6 million

Q3 EBIT margin 6.7%

ElringKlinger now forecasting sales revenue that is several percentage points higher than the expected changes in global light vehicle production for the year

Says on track to achieve operating free cash flow in the positive double-digit million euro range for the financial year

Says general market outlook has deteriorated considerably in recent weeks in view of bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry, strains in the supply of raw materials, and elevated commodity prices

Group expects an EBIT margin of around 6% for the year



