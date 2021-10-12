Stewart Title Hires New Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics

“Through recent acquisitions, we have added a number of technology and data services to Stewart that will enhance the loan and real estate process. Michael’s extensive expertise in data management and analytics will better help us streamline these new technologies to fully understand the customer data needs, providing them a best-in-class, seamless closing process experience,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Title CEO.

Stewart Information Services Corporation announced today that Michael Moshay has been hired as the new Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics, responsible for executing Stewart’s data strategy. Michael will be responsible for Stewart-owned data resources and data relationships for Stewart Title divisions and segments.

Prior to joining Stewart, Moshay served for 15 years leading the Real Estate public records unit for the nation’s largest title insurance provider. Most recently, he was Vice President of Data Acquisition at Zillow. His career spans more than 25 years of data acquisition, strategy, and integration with a focus on building and managing data acquisition and integration teams.

“I’m passionate about data strategy, and Stewart presented me with an amazing opportunity to help build a world-class center of excellence in data management,” said Moshay. “Starting my career on the technical side, I understand how important data assets are and how they can be leveraged to maximize value, and I’m excited to begin strategizing with the teams, understanding our enterprise data, and continuing to enhance and advance our technology tools to win in the market.”

Moshay earned his Master of Business in Business Management from The George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

