Unity Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions Now

According to the United Nations General Assembly , humans have fewer than 10 years left to prevent irreversible damage from climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released the first part of the Sixth Assessment Report, Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis , which reported that climate change is here and will continue to worsen until humanity reduces its greenhouse gas pollution to zero.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced that it is achieving net zero carbon emissions now, starting with 2020 emissions, and every year thereafter. Employing a three-step approach, the company will immediately leverage carbon offsets to offset its 2020 emissions, redesign internal processes to lower emissions, and align with groups who are demanding better from the world in order to fight climate change, including signing on to the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C .

“The science is clear and the time is now,” said Jessica Lindl, Vice President, Social Impact at Unity. “We know that this is just the beginning of a long, continuous effort to acknowledge and act upon the responsibility that we have as global citizens who share this planet. We recognize that Unity plays a critical role in a sustainable future - not just through our own commitment, but with the unique ability to support our customers using Unity’s technology to help decarbonize their businesses.”

In 2021, Unity conducted its 2020 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions baseline inventory, made up of direct emissions, indirect emissions from purchased electricity, and indirect emissions from business travel, purchased goods and services, events, and more. This first annual data collection resulted in a reported 38,400 metric tonnes of carbon, which is the equivalent of 8,400 passenger vehicles being driven for one year.

Unity is approaching net zero emissions in three steps:

First, Unity will immediately begin neutralizing its greenhouse gas emissions through carbon offsets with its 2020 emissions calculation. Approximately half of a million dollars will be invested in high-quality offsets that provide co-benefits to the local communities. Redesigning: Second, Unity plans to reduce its carbon footprint by sourcing renewable energy for its facilities and redesigning its procurement policy, ensuring that everything purchased is as sustainable as possible. Unity will continue to implement energy efficiency projects in our facilities and procure certified IT equipment where feasible.

In addition to the efforts being announced today, Unity sees the transformational potential of real-time 3D to drive real-world carbon reductions at scale. For example, Zutari, a South African engineering consultancy, is using Unity to create innovative engineering solutions that deliver real impact and enable environments, communities, and economies across Africa to thrive; Ahi Kā Rangers is an ecological mobile game, using Unity to transform a generation who have lost their connection to the world around them into stewards of the planet; and Sitowise is using Unity to create virtual twins, ultimately making cities more sustainable, safe, and healthy living environments for people and businesses.