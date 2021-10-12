checkAd

Priority Software Acquires Israel-based Ovdimnet, a Leading Cloud-Based Workforce Management Platform

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.10.2021, 17:10  |  29   |   |   

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading global business management solutions
vendor enhances its product offering with Ovdimnet's cloud-based Time &
Attendance system for workforce management and control

Priority Software Ltd. (http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global
provider of business management solutions, today announced the enhancement of
its Human Resources (HR) solutions offering with the acquisition of Ovdimnet
(https://ovdimnet.priority-software.com/) , a market-leading Israel-based
provider of AttenIX-TS(TM) , an advanced cloud-based Time & Attendance software
for workforce management. The purchase agreement with Ovdimnet will serve to
broaden Priority's offering to global enterprise customers in various sectors,
such as retail and professional services, and companies with complex
organizational structures, and multi-branch operations.

Ovdimnet specializes in the development of advanced management and control
software solutions to effectively plan and streamline processes for employee
attendance, employment contracts, project monitoring, and budgeting. The only
proactive Time & Attendance system for workforce management and optimization on
the market today, AttenIX-TS(TM) is an advanced and highly-secure cloud-based
system. With dynamic support of complex organizational structures, the system
enables large organizations with many thousands of employees, to enjoy maximum
system flexibility, while maintaining quality, transparency, and real-time
management and control of their HR activities.

AttenIX-TS(TM) interfaces with internal data systems for automatic updates, and
offers comprehensive planning with intuitive, user-friendly tools, archives
digital forms and attachments, and a range of internal information systems to
streamline HR activities and tasks. Designed to serve large, multi-branch
organizations, AttenIX-TS(TM) standardizes operational processes, controls
workforce budgets, sets work hour quotas and overtime, manages work schedules,
reports time/manpower constraints, maintains employee/client contracts, and
more. Today, Ovdimnet boasts an extensive customer base in Israel that includes
hundreds of leading brands, such as IKEA, JFrog, McDonalds, Burger King, Taldor,
iDigital, Israel's leading fuel stations and supermarket chains, and others.

The acquisition of Ovdimnet follows Priority Software's purchase of Israel-based
Edea AMC in March 2021. This acquisition is in keeping with Priority's company
strategy, and represents a significant step in enriching and expanding its
product portfolio on a global scale.

"The acquisition of Ovdimnet's activities will significantly enhance our
Disclaimer

