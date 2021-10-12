Priority Software Acquires Israel-based Ovdimnet, a Leading Cloud-Based Workforce Management Platform

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading global business management solutions

vendor enhances its product offering with Ovdimnet's cloud-based Time &

Attendance system for workforce management and control



Priority Software Ltd. (http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global

provider of business management solutions, today announced the enhancement of

its Human Resources (HR) solutions offering with the acquisition of Ovdimnet

(https://ovdimnet.priority-software.com/) , a market-leading Israel-based

provider of AttenIX-TS(TM) , an advanced cloud-based Time & Attendance software

for workforce management. The purchase agreement with Ovdimnet will serve to

broaden Priority's offering to global enterprise customers in various sectors,

such as retail and professional services, and companies with complex

organizational structures, and multi-branch operations.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Ovdimnet specializes in the development of advanced management and controlsoftware solutions to effectively plan and streamline processes for employeeattendance, employment contracts, project monitoring, and budgeting. The onlyproactive Time & Attendance system for workforce management and optimization onthe market today, AttenIX-TS(TM) is an advanced and highly-secure cloud-basedsystem. With dynamic support of complex organizational structures, the systemenables large organizations with many thousands of employees, to enjoy maximumsystem flexibility, while maintaining quality, transparency, and real-timemanagement and control of their HR activities.AttenIX-TS(TM) interfaces with internal data systems for automatic updates, andoffers comprehensive planning with intuitive, user-friendly tools, archivesdigital forms and attachments, and a range of internal information systems tostreamline HR activities and tasks. Designed to serve large, multi-branchorganizations, AttenIX-TS(TM) standardizes operational processes, controlsworkforce budgets, sets work hour quotas and overtime, manages work schedules,reports time/manpower constraints, maintains employee/client contracts, andmore. Today, Ovdimnet boasts an extensive customer base in Israel that includeshundreds of leading brands, such as IKEA, JFrog, McDonalds, Burger King, Taldor,iDigital, Israel's leading fuel stations and supermarket chains, and others.The acquisition of Ovdimnet follows Priority Software's purchase of Israel-basedEdea AMC in March 2021. This acquisition is in keeping with Priority's companystrategy, and represents a significant step in enriching and expanding itsproduct portfolio on a global scale."The acquisition of Ovdimnet's activities will significantly enhance our