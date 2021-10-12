checkAd

TELUS recognized by Google Cloud for its social impact

TELUS Data for Good wins two Google Cloud Customer Awards in recognition of the role it played to help stem the spread of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is proud to announce that it has won two Google Cloud Customer Awards - the Social Impact and Communications and Service Providers Customer Awards - a worldwide recognition that reinforces TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism, digital innovation and creative thinking. These awards acknowledge the critical role that the TELUS Data for Good program played to improve the lives of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognize that de-identified data can be used responsibly to support more informed decision-making and build stronger and healthier communities.

“We are extremely proud to be the only Canadian company to win two Google Cloud Customer Awards,” said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. “We launched Data for Good with the goal of supporting Canadians through the pandemic by providing health authorities, governments and researchers with a bigger picture, using de-identified and aggregated data. With the flexibility of cloud computing technology and TELUS’ industry-leading privacy standards, we aided in measuring progress and assessing policies to limit the impact of COVID-19 across Canada, and we will continue to work to support our communities, now and in the future.”

Launched in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Data for Good leverages an advanced approach to de-identified and aggregated data analytics to aid government and public agencies in making more strategic and informed decisions based on real-world information. Through the speed, flexibility and effectiveness of the Google Cloud platform, Data for Good helped to flatten the COVID-19 curve, stem its spread and reduce associated health and economic impacts, while contributing to studies that will support the prevention or mitigation of future phases of COVID-19 or other pandemics. A cornerstone in TELUS’ commitment to using technology for good, the Data for Good program will continue to support innovation and world-class research serving social good in the future.

